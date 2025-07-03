Lilo & Stitch Breaks Minecraft Movie’s Major Box Office Record

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake continues its rise up the box office charts by notching another impressive record during its theatrical run. According to Deadline, the family-friendly blockbuster has earned $957.5 million worldwide to date, making it the highest-grossing MPA film of the year. Lilo & Stitch has passed A Minecraft Movie ($954.9 million) on the 2025 global charts. It’s only behind the Chinese animated title Ne Zha 2 ($1.8 billion). A Minecraft Movie still tops the year’s domestic charts with $423.9 million. Lilo & Stitch has earned $403.7 million in the United States as of this writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though business for Lilo & Stitch has started to slow down some, the remake is still on track to become the first MPA title to cross the $1 billion mark this year. It would be the fifth Disney live-action remake to reach that milestone; The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Alice in Wonderland are the others.

Debuting over Memorial Day weekend, Lilo & Stitch came storming out of the gates with $182.6 million domestically over the four-day holiday frame. It formed a formidable one-two punch at the box office with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, leading what ended up being a record-breaking holiday weekend. Disney was quick to announce a live-action Lilo & Stitch sequel, looking to strike when the iron is hot. The follow-up does not have a release date yet.

Lilo & Stitch has emerged as a much-needed box office victory for Disney in 2025. The Mouse House has had a rough time at the multiplex so far this year. Two Marvel movies, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, went down as box office disappointments. The live-action Snow White remake bombed, as did the new original Pixar film, Elio. Elio actually posted the lowest opening weekend in Pixar’s storied history.

As Lilo & Stitch continues its trek to $1 billion, it has a strong chance of finishing its run as the highest-grossing movie of the summer. July features notable challengers in the form of high-profile studio tentpoles, but Jurassic World Rebirth is already posting series-low numbers as it opens. The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman should have healthy opening weekends of their own, though Lilo & Stitch could prove too big of a hit to overcome. In order to cross $1 billion, a film needs strong box office legs; Jurassic World, Superman, and Fantastic Four are all targeting similar demographics, which could hurt their long-term business. Superman will take away ticket sales from Rebirth next week, which could impact how well Jurassic World holds. Lilo & Stitch was the No. 1 movie on the charts for three straight weeks before How to Train Your Dragon opened.

Even if July’s three tentpoles all turn a profit, Lilo & Stitch could stand above all the summer titles. As for releases later in the year that could give Stitch a run for his money, it would be hard to bet against Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron is one of the kings of the box office, and the first two Avatar films grossed over $2 billion worldwide each. Fire and Ash should be the biggest release of the holiday season, and it wouldn’t be a shock if it stood atop the 2025 charts by the time its run is over.