Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Confirms Filming Start Date

It looks like work is about to commence on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, bringing back series stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas for another adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the direction of filmmaker Peyton Reed. This time the heroes will be going up against the iconic Marvel villain Kang the Conquerer, and the time-traveling menace will be portrayed by Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors. The movie could possibly complete an Ant-Man trilogy while also helping set up the Young Avengers, with newcomer Kathryn Newton set to take over the role of Cassie Lang.

After getting an update from Douglas, Hope van Dyne actress Evangeline Lilly provided a filming update on Instagram. According to the Wasp star, filming is set to begin shortly.

These comments echo what Douglas said earlier on social media. After Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the film's production status last year during Disney Investor Day 2020, the Hank Pym actor confirmed filming for the third Ant-Man movie.

"As for as the new Ant-Man, it’s gonna start shooting sometime this year," Douglas said on Instagram. "I’m always sort of under strict secrecy about sharing information. I’ve said before, I’m always afraid of getting, you know, one of those little poison darts inside of the neck if I tell too much information about Ant-Man. Anyway, to the best of my knowledge, we’re going to start filming this year."

Lilly previously spoke on the Beyond the Mouse podcast about her involvement in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She mentioned taking her character in an exciting new direction.

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly said on the podcast. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories."

She added, "I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is rumored to be released sometime in 2022.

