Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michael Douglas Reveals Filming Update

✖

There are currently many Marvel Cinematic Universe projects in production, including Hawkeye and Thor: Love and Thunder, and more films and shows are expected to begin filming soon. One movie that is expected to begin production sometime in 2021 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third installment to the Ant-Man franchise will see the return of many big stars, including Michael Douglas a Hank Pym. In a recent video shared by @AntManNews on Twitter, Douglas teases the upcoming production.

"As for as the new Ant-Man, it’s gonna start shooting sometime this year," Douglas confirmed in the video. "I’m always sort of under strict secrecy about sharing information. I’ve said before, I’m always afraid of getting, you know, one of those little poison darts inside of the neck if I tell too much information about Ant-Man. Anyway, to the best of my knowledge, we’re going to start filming this year." You can watch the video in the tweet below:

Actor Michael Douglas had another Q&A on his Instagram and was asked if he knew when Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania began filming! And of course Michael had to be secretive with his reply...

- “To the best of my knowledge, we’re going to start filming this year” pic.twitter.com/8KZLAL2fTz — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) February 19, 2021

Last month, Douglas shared a photo of himself as Hank Pym from the first Ant-Man movie to celebrate getting back to work. "Time to grow the goatee," Douglas wrote in the caption. "Hank Pym is back! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming in 2022!" You can check out the post here.

In addition to Douglas, the new movie will see the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang.

Back in August, director Peyton Reed confirmed Ant-Man and Wasp would have double-billing in the film. "They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed told Yahoo!. "And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently expected to be released sometime in 2022.