Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Kathryn Newton Says Joining Marvel a Dream

During Disney's Investor Day presentation back in December, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the third Ant-Man film is officially on the way, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but that wasn't the only Ant-Man news. It was also announced that Freaky star Kathryn Newton would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Cassie Lang, taking over the role from Emma Fuhrmann. For Newton, the opportunity isn't just an exciting one, it's a dream come true as being part of the MCU is something she's wanted for a long time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Newton said that she doesn't want to jinx anything, but she's honored and grateful to be part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania because of her love for the MCU.

"I still feel like I can't talk about it because I'm not on set and I just don't want to jinx anything until I'm really there, making the movie," Newton said. "But it's a dream come true for me to be part of the MCU, and I'm so honored and so grateful because I love the Marvel universe so much. Five years ago, if you asked me what my dream was, I would have said, 'To be in a Marvel move.' So everybody who knows me knows how much it means to me, and I'm just so excited!"

She continued, "So I don't want to say anything because I don't want to get in trouble. I made a joke that my dad still doesn't officially know. I think he's seen it on my Instagram, but I haven't told him because I don't want to get in trouble when he goes to Starbucks and just starts talking to somebody about it. You know what I mean? Now I can say, 'It's not my fault! I didn't tell him!' I love my parents, but you don't want them to tell anybody anything."

Netwon is the third person to play the role of Cassie Lang in the MCU, with Abby Ryder Forston playing young Cassie in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp and then Fuhrmann taking on an aged-up Cassie in the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame. It's unclear what's next for the character with Newton in the role, though there has been plenty of speculation that the studio could be building to an eventual Young Avengers team with Lang, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), America Chavez (Cochitl Gomez) and more.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania does not yet have an official release date, though Michelle Pfeiffer has suggested the film will arrive in 2022.

Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage