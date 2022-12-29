Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.

"I think with Kang, my objective with every role I play is to make them as universal and as human as possible," the actor said in a chat with Nerdbunker (via The Direct). "I think we'd be lucky, you know, for these next phases to have a big bad that also allows the audiences to oscillate between cheering and booing."

In the same interview, Majors praised Brolin's take on the Mad Titan, saying the performance is what helped elevate the character and turn him into one of the most famous villains cinema's ever seen.

"What Josh Brolin did so beautifully with Thanos was that he tried to make him as three-dimensional as possible to make it very clear, you know, and he really believed in it," the actor added. "Which is why I think it was so morally ambiguous as to how bad he is. And I also think that the word villain, and the more anti-hero-hero you are, the deeper your constitution has to be."

Earlier this month, Majors said in a separate interview that while the comparisons between Kang and Thanos are valid, they most certainly come from "completely different worlds."

"It's hard to say. I think Thanos was an incredible villain," Majors said. "We only got to this stage because of Josh Brolin's great work [as Thanos]. I understand the comparisons between Thanos and Kang, but they are completely different worlds."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023 while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.