Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Kathryn Newton Wants to do a Movie With Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan has a big fan in the youngest actor in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kathryn Newton plays the grown-up version of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. During the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, Cassie grew from a young girl to an 18-year-old full of energy and a calling to help those in need. With rumors swirling around a potential Young Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe project and how that can lead to other team-ups, Kathryn Newton admits she'd love to act in a movie with Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Solder in the MCU.

Kathryn Newton and her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania costar Evangeline Lilly were guests on PopBuzz, where Newton revealed how she's an MCU "stan," aka a fan of the cinematic universe. This led the interview to bring up Sebastian Stan, to which Newton replied, "Sebastian Stan. Big fan." She added, "If you ever want to do a movie together, I'm here."

This surprised Evangeline Lilly, who followed up to ask if this was a real obsession of Newton's. "Sebastian Stan? Oh yeah, I want to do a movie with him," Newton said. She then added how Stan is a really good actor and wondered if Lilly has ever seen him act. Of course, Lilly and Stan were two of the man heroes blipped back into existence when the Avengers created their own Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame. The Wasp and the Winter Soldier fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy against Thanos and his Black Order.

Why the MCU Is Emphasizing the Young Avengers

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got the chance to have a chat with Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard, where he revealed why the MCU has been putting an emphasis on the Young Avengers.

"Well, there's always been a generational quality to Ant-Man, which is what's cool. There was the original Ant-Man in the Wasp and Hank and Janet, and then those titles have been passed down and we're seeing it passed down again to a certain respect to Cassie. So, that's fun. It does feel like that's unique to the MCU, that there's a torch passing quality to that. I think one of the themes of this movie that I like is that the race is never over. The fight is never over. And Scott has earned his right to take his victory lap and sit back and relax. But this young woman that's no longer the little girl that he remembers is in his life is there to remind him and say, 'No, the fight isn't over. The next generation needs help. We all need to step up. We need to do our part,'" Broussard told ComicBook.com. "I think seeing a little of that generational conflict, I think is interesting and it sort of plays out in our own lives. I think it speaks to us as the people that work at the MCU and how long we've been here. Just on a fan level, looking at people that have grown up with these movies and kind of stepping into them, what is that like for them? We're lucky to have been doing this for as long as we have, and we don't take that for granted."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.