Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Peyton Reed Celebrates Valentine's Day With a Photo Tease

Many Marvel fans are eager to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be the next step in the adventures of Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne after the epic events of Avengers: Endgame. The two characters have fleshed out their romantic connection over the events of the Ant-Man films, and Avengers: Endgame revealed that they were now cozying up and shown with Scott's daughter Cassie, who will also be playing a major role in the next Ant-Man and the Wasp movie. And in the spirit of love that is at the heart of this Marvel Studios franchise, director Peyton Reed is here to celebrate.

On Valentine's Day, Reed shared an image of a bouquet of roses with a minor tiny Easter egg. Check it out in the image below:

It remains to be seen just what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be about, but it will introduce Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the iconic villain Kang the Conqueror. How Kang figures into the storyline will be revealed in time.

The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly recently spoke out about her role in the MCU and how it will continue to change for the future. Lilly explained that she's eager to push Hope van Dyne in a new direction.

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly explained to Beyond the Mouse. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories."

She added, "I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

We'll find out how it all comes together when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters (according to Michelle Pfeiffer) in 2022.