Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals 2022 Release Date

✖

During the Walt Disney Company's Investor Day 2020 presentation last Thursday, Marvel thrilled fans with updates on upcoming film and television projects including the official confirmation that a third film in the Ant-Man franchise is on the way. Titled Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the film is set to see the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer from 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp as well as Jonathan Majors coming on board as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Director Peyton Reed was confirmed to be returning as well with just the release date for the film left a mystery. Now, thanks to a post from Pfeiffer on Instagram, we may know that as well.

In a post to Instagram sharing the film's logo, Pfeiffer captioned the film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Coming 2022!" This is the first mention of the film's expected release date. If accurate, it will make 2022 a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of theatrical releases. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected in theaters May 6, 2022, Black Panther 2 on July 8, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on November 11, 2022.

(Photo: Instagram/Michelle Pfeiffer)

Just ahead of the official announcement of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Pfeiffer confirmed her return as Janet Van Dyne in a podcast with InStyle's Laura Brown and even last year, Reed suggested that he'd like to further explore the Quantum Realm -- including Janet's story.

"There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," Reed told us last year. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

He added,", I think one of the things that we've set the seeds for in both movies — and I think particularly in Ant-Man and the Wasp — is Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter. In the comics, she goes on to be a hero in her own right, so I love the idea that in this movie we see that moment where she covers for Scott and stands up to the FBI agent. We see a little bit of her father's personality in her. I'm intrigued to kind of see what the future holds for Cassie."

Are you excited for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know in the comments.