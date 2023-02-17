Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Has a Surprising WandaVision Cameo

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania managed to bring back one familiar face from the previous two movies in the franchise. Fans were surprised to see Randall Park's Jimmy Woo eating with Scott Lang in the early moments of the MCU movie. There was a lot of hand-wringing about some of Ant-Man's story getting lost in all the Kang introductions and Phase 5 hubbub. After all, this movie is the big start to The Multiverse Saga's slide to Avengers: Secret Wars. All fans wanted was a little bit of the charm from the first two films, and director Peyton Reed tried to oblige where he could inside of the Quantum Realm epic.

Where Will Jimmy Woo Pop-Up Next?

During the WandaVision era, Park spoke to Marvel.com for bringing back an MCU favorite for that series. With this being another entry in the Ant-Man trilogy, a lot of folks were hoping to see that face somewhere during the events of Quantumania and they got what they asked for!

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park remembered.

"It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books," Park continued. "And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal."

Tonight, you can catch what Marvel has planned to kick-off Phase 5: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

