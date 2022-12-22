Fantastic Four Fan Art Transforms Austin Butler Into Human Torch

Marvel Studios will introduce the Fantastic Four in Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and rumors of who will play the iconic characters are heating up. John Krasinski, who appeared as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recently revealed that there are currently no plans for him to return as the character due to him not receiving a call from Marvel. Recent rumors claim that Austin Butler's management is currently pitching him for the Johnny Storm / Human Torch role and that Eiza Gonzalez is in the running for Susan Storm / The Invisible Woman. Other than that there was another unsubstantiated rumor that Andor star Diego Luna could play Reed Richards in the reboot. One fan thinks that Butler would be a really good Human Torch so he designed what the actor could look like in the role.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new piece of fan art that imagines the Elvis star as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. In the fan art Butler gets the classic blue Fantastic Four costume with some modern updates. The suit doesn't look anything like the one Krasinski wore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but would be an interesting look. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

