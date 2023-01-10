Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kill Off Scott Lang?

Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kill of Scott Lang before the movie comes to an end? There's a lot of anticipation leading into the third major entry in the Ant-Man film franchise as it serves as the major introduction to the Kang the Conqueror variant of Jonathan Majors' pivotal Phase 5 villain. But not only that, it also serves as the first real foray into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. There's bound to be all sorts of things set up for the next slate of films to come and beyond, and what better way to do it than with an Avenger death?

The newest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reveals out best look at the upcoming film yet, and while there's still much left to be revealed about what could actually be going on in the film, there are some interesting teases about what could go down. The largest of which is the hard to ignore tease for the fact that Scott Lang could die before the film comes to an end. Whether through Kang, or self-sacrifice, we could be starting Phase 5 with a bang.

Will Scott Lang Die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

There are some heavy references in the trailer to Scott Lang potentially dying as not only does Kang seem to knock him loose, but Scott himself notes that he doesn't need to win, but they both "need to lose." This could be a hint of Scott going out with a major self-sacrifice to take down Kang, and would then further tease an intense threat for the future when a variant of Kang then is revealed to still be alive, and potentially succeeds in their plan despite Scott's efforts.

Killing an Avenger like Scott would set up Kang to be the proper threat to the rest of the Avengers moving forward into the future. It would start the villain off on the right foot by getting a body early, and prove that he's a credible threat. It's going to be absolutely needed if the villain is truly going to be the main villain of the future phases, and it would then turn Scott into one of the most important characters in Phase 5 as a whole if he dies at Kang's hands.

Then again, this is all laid on so thick in the trailer that it could end up being someone else who dies during the film. But someone needs to die, and Scott at Kang's hands would be just wild enough to leave an impact. But who do you think will die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!