Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Synopsis Confirms Bill Murray's Role

Not only is Bill Murray joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's playing one of the most obscure characters in the entire Marvel stable. Ahead of the release of the final trailer for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, an official press release from the outfit confirmed the rumors of who Murray's playing. When the Peyton Reed flick enters theaters next month, the Ghostbusters alumnus will, in fact, be playing Krylar—or if we're being officially official, Lord Krylar.

Within the Marvel Comics mythos, Krylar is part of the Incredible Hulk family in that his lone appearance comes opposite Bruce Banner. Though he's not attached to anything Quantum Realm within the source material, Krylar is antagonistic in his efforts as a master arms dealer. It's been said that within the MCU, the character is a friend of Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne.

"Recently, I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind," Murray previously said of his Ant-Man role with German magazine Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director — and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

Marvel's new synopsis for the film can be found below.

"Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.