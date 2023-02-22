Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Says He's the Gateway to Becoming Sexiest Man Alive

In theaters now, Jonathan Majors stars as Kang the Conqueror, one of the antagonists facing off with Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and the rest of the Pym/Lang family in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And you can count in days the amount of time left before he will be throwing down with Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed in Creed III. Not only is that an impressive run for any actor, but it links him with two leads who were named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" over the last few years. That fact wasn't lost on Stephen Colbert, who quizzed Majors about the connection on The Late Show last night.

Majors doesn't think that the connection puts him in line to be Sexiest Man Alive, though. He thinks it means in order to get the title, you've got to work with him.

"I think what becomes very clear to me is that I am indeed the gateway to becoming the sexiest man alive," Majors joked. "Work with me, sexiest man alive!"

He followed it up by pretending to cast his spell on Colbert, so we'll see how that works out next time around.

Majors's performance as Kang has been praised as one of the high points in Quantumania, a movie that opened to an impressive $104 million at the domestic box office and another $121 from international markets. He will reprise the role in the upcoming team-up film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Meanwhile, his role in Creed III looks to be a fractured reflection of Adonis's own character, perhaps asking where Adonis would be if Mary Anne Creed had never found him and adopted him.

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.