Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals New TV Spot

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed some new footage in a fresh trailer for the Marvel feature. Monday night brought a fresh Mandalorian trailer and now it's Scott Lang's turn in the spotlight. Or rather, it would be if the presence of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror didn't completely grab everyone's attention. TV spots have been readily available in the lead to Phase 5's big debut. Director Peyton Reed and everyone else available have been hyping Ant-Man's latest movie as the step into the big leagues. Writer Michael Waldron even joked that the premise for this movie is: "What if Ant-Man stumbled into an Avengers movie by himself?" With this current clip, it's hard to disagree with that assessment. Check out the new spot for yourself right here.

Speaking of the Conqueror himself, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Empire Magazine that Majors' baddie was the obvious choice to anchor the Multiverse Saga during a feature story. In that spread, fans got an even better look at Kang and his magical macguffin that powers Quantumania's plot.

"He is the obvious choice as you're dealing with the Multiverse," the MCU's lead architect explained. "Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He's a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he's warring with our heroes."

What Can Audiences Expect From Kang?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brings the new big bad of the MCU to the absolute forefront. Yes, Majors' Kang is coming out of his "cage" and he's going to be doing just fine as we sprint toward Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in a few years. Feige also made sure to tease that curious golden throne that featured prominently in the Empire article. It seems that's the key to the entire struggle in Ant-Man 3.

"Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back," Feige teased. "He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

Marvel has a description for Ant-Man's biggest fight yet: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

