Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Peyton Reed Explains Star Wars Influences (Exclusive)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in the theaters, and it marks the third film in the Ant-Man trilogy, all of which were helmed by Peyton Reed. In addition to working with Marvel, Reed also directed two episodes of The Mandalorian's second season and even included an Ant-Man easter egg. Many fans have compared Quantumania to Star Wars, and Reed recently addressed how Star Wars influenced the newest Marvel film while chatting with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis.

"Well, what was exciting to me is, again, it was a thrill to work on Mandalorian obviously, as a lifelong Star Wars fan. And, certainly, the environments that George Lucas kicked off many, many years ago have made an indelible stamp on generations now. What was cool about Quantumania is the Ant-Man movies kind of owned the Quantum Realm. I mean, they'd pass through it and use it for the timelines in Endgame. But, it was ours. We were free to create whatever. So I assembled this team of artists from all over, under Will Htay our production designer. And just went through all their art and talked to them and like, show me some of the most whacked-out creations you have. And maybe we can work this in and like, you know it can be anything we want it to be. We have to figure out sort of what the internal logic and the internal history of the Quantum Realm is. And, what are the laws of physics? And, what do these various areas look like? And that was the most fun we've had, because we didn't owe to anything else that had, you know, appeared in the MCU. It was our own little corner that we could carve out."

Is Peyton Reed Directing The Mandalorian Season 3?

Last month, a new trailer for The Mandalorian's upcoming season was released along with a list of the season's directors. Returning directors include Rick Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series. Newcomers to the director lineup include Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, and Peter Ramsey. It doesn't sound like Reed helmed any of the new season, which isn't too surprising considering he's been busy with Marvel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters, and The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.