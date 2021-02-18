WandaVision’s Randall Park Loved Showing Off A Different Side of Jimmy Woo

✖

WandaVision’s Randall Park absolutely loved cutting loose with Jimmy Woo in the latest episode. MCU fans got a dose of action from the FBI agent in the latest installment of the DIsney+ series. The star sat down with Marvel.com to discuss the throwdown with Monica Rambeau and SWORD. A lot of people weren’t expecting the mild-mannered agent to be so quick on his feet. But, after he and Rambeau laid waste to all those operatives, the fans had to look at him in a different light. It’s really clear that Kat Dennings and Park are having a great time reprising their roles as Woo and Dr. Darcy Lewis in the Disney+ series. (So much so, that fans are actively calling for the duo to get their own spinoff show.) For the actor, he just appreciates that the director and writers all respect how good the FBI agent is at his job. That has to be satisfying.

“I got to fight, which I thought was really cool for the audience to see, especially coming from Jimmy of all — you know, because he is so sweet and so sincere and such an earnest kind of guy,” he said. “To see him in action like that, I think it's a bit unexpected, but also, it's a testament to, ‘Yeah, this guy is really good at his job. He's well trained.’ And there's a reason why he's [at the S.W.O.R.D. base]. It's because he deserves to be here. So that scene was super cool.”

Park also spoke to BUILD Series about how he ended up in WandaVision. In short, if the MCU calls, you come running.

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park recalled.

"It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books," Park added. "And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. 2021 is also bringing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th,

Do you think Jimmy will get powers someday? Let us know down in the comments!