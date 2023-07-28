Jimmy Woo Confirmed to Return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Jimmy Woo, the federal agent Randall Park first played in Ant-Man, will return for the franchise's third installment, the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, preview footage confirmed during Marvel's D23 Expo panel today. The actor, who also played the role in the critically-acclaimed WandaVision series for Disney+, is currently working with Netflix on Blockbuster, a sitcom in which he plays the lead character. Originally introduced as a bit of a bumbling character who struggled to keep up with Scott Lang in the first movie, Woo became his handler, and one of the government's experts on superhuman shenanigans, by the time Ant-Man and the Wasp rolled around.

Despite having relatively little screen time, he has become a MCU favorite for fans, in no small part due to Park's terrific performance and personal charisma.

Not much is currently known regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, aside from its release date of May 2, 2025. However, it is very likely that Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain considering the film is named after the character. Majors debuted as the Kang variant He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Loki, and will return as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie will also feature the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and include the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. It was also revealed that Bill Murray will be in the film, and the actor has hinted that he's playing a villain. Kathryn Newton will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, is set for a release in May 2025.