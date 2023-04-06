Ant-Man Fans Wish Paul Rudd Happy 54th Birthday

It's Paul Rudd's 54th birthday and Ant-Man fans are out in force to celebrate the actor. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the beloved performer is Scott Lang, but his career stretches back decades at this point. He became such a fan-favorite that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios decided to have his hero begin Phase 5 of their grand experiment by having Rudd face off against Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It's been a long road to this point for the star, but he's been enjoying every moment. He talked to Fandango about what he loves about this character shortly before Quantumania released.

"And, you know, he's a real person. And so you want to play, I mean, as an actor, somebody who is relatable and hopefully a sympathetic person. And somebody that, you know, you understand maybe what they're going through. And I like that," he added. "I like playing the father aspect. I like playing the, trying to, you know, wrap my brain around the situation that I find myself in. So his human quality is the thing that I like the most. And as opposed to probably his cyborg quality, which is the, you know, the part I don't like. No, there's nothing about the character that I don't. I like the guy. Yeah. I mean, I'm biased, I guess, but yeah."

You know what I’d wish for if I had a genie? Happy Birthday Paul Rudd and a Teenie Weenie Beanie. pic.twitter.com/0QD3qegzBD — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 6, 2023

Do you hope to see Ant-Man again in the MCU? Let us know in the comments down below!