Captain America: Brave New World to Return to Production

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to have an interesting 2024 with many projects being pushed back due to the strikes. Captain America: Brave New World is one of the films that has been delayed to 2025, and it sounds like Marvel Studios will be taking that extra year to make some changes to the film. Deadline reported today that the project is heading back into production next year with a new writer hired to work on additional scenes.

According to the report, Matthew Orton has been hired to write material that will be shot in additional photography next year. Orton previously worked with Marvel on Moon Knight, writing the show's fifth episode, "Asylum." He also served as a consulting producer on the series. Orton's writing credits also include Chris Weitz's Operation Finale and the series Devil's Peak.

What Is Captain America: Brave New World About?

Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suiting up and leading his own movie, having inherited the shield and title of Captain America after Avengers: Endgame and in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Joining him in the upcoming film will be Danny Ramirez, reprising his role as Joaquin Torres AKA the new Falcon in addition to Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role as Samuel Sterns AKA The Leader from The Incredible Hulk along with Liv Tyler as Betsy Ross. Nelson and Tyler haven't appeared in a Marvel Studios feature film since the 2008 movie.

Anthony Mackie Talks Working With Harrison Ford:

Mackie previously spoke with The Wrap about working with Ford on-set.

"Harrison was the f–ing man, dude. It's funny, he shows up and everybody is kind of, you know, you don't know what to do with Harrison Ford. Like, 'Somebody get Harrison water,' but he wasn't that at all," Mackie revealed.

"I was surprised how light-hearted and easy he was, how excited he was to be a part of it," the star continued. "For him to be in this profession for so many years and to see him at 80 excited to be a part of this universe was really dope and it put things in perspective how lucky we are, how lucky I am to be a part of it and bring these characters to life. So we had a good time."

"See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don't know this," Mackie told ComicBook.com. "This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he's a curmudgeon, so he goes, 'Anthony, just give me the damned pants.' And I was like, 'Alright.' So that's all that was. He just needed some pants."

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 14th, 2025.