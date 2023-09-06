Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney Stars in New Rolling Stones Music Video

Euphoria and Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney is starring in a new project — one tied to a group of rock icons. On Wednesday, The Rolling Stones announced their first studio album in eighteen years, titled Hackney Diamonds. The album announcement, which was made with the help of comedian and late-night host Jimmy Fallon, was accompanied by a music video for the album's first single. Titled "Angry", the video stars Sweeney as a girl who is driven around Los Angeles' Sunset Strip.

"I freaked out, called my family and brought my mom," Sweeney told Fallon when asked her what went through her mind when she offer for the music video.

Who Does Sydney Sweeney Play in Madame Web?

Sweeney is confirmed to be playing Julia Carpenter, the second woman to hold the Madame Web mantle, in the upcoming Madame Web movie set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

"I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," Sweeney explained in a previous interview with Variety. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

What Are Sydney Sweeney's Next Movies?

In addition to the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web, Sweeney is set to star in Anyone But You, a romantic comedy alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and X-Men: Apocalypse's Alexandra Shipp. Anyone But You is a screwball comedy described as the modern version of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, and follows two people who loathe each other so much – they can't resist the other. The pic is set in Sydney and follows the two as they go on various vacation hijinks from falling off boats to getting big spiders down their pants. She is also poised to star in and executive produce a film reboot of Barbarella. A new adaptation of Jean-Claude Forest's cult-classic sci-fi comic book series into development, it would be the second film incarnation after the Jane Fonda-led 1968 movie.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

