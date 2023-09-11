After Warner Bros. revealed the first footage from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, new plot details from the DC sequel have surfaced online. The trailer teaser aired during Sunday Night Football showed Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) mounting a giant translucent seahorse; his dethroned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) in the clutches of a steampunk mechanical octopus; and the scarred and scorned mercenary David Kane, a.k.a. the armored Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), now wielding his own green-glowing trident — the magical Black Trident — as he vows to "kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear."

DC and Warner Bros. have released the official synopsis for "the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time," which you can read below. (Watch the Aquaman 2 trailer teaser here.)



Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

In Aquaman 2, the undersea superhero Arthur Curry/Aquaman is balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, must step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; and Mera (Amber Heard) is Atlantis' Queen and mother to Arthur's son, the heir to the throne of Atlantis. Black Manta is committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, Atlantis, and his family, including Arthur's mother, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman). The sequel also features the returns of Mera's father, King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), and Atlantis-obsessed human marine biologist Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park).

James Wan (2018's Aquaman) returned to direct the sequel he produced with Peter Safran (Shazam!) and Rob Cowan (The Conjuring). Galen Vaisman (Blue Beetle) and Walter Hamada (The Flash) serve as executive producers; the script is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman), from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett (The Last Manhunt).

"Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well," Wan previously told ComicBook. "You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters December 20th.