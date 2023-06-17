Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa Appears to Reveal Even More Reshoots

DC Studios has finally released The Flash into theaters, and it's been getting some pretty good word of mouth. With fans being able to see everything that happens in The Flash, they want to see more of the future. Luckily for them, there are two more DC Studios movies coming out before the year is up. Blue Beetle is next up on the list with an August release date, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters in December. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wrapped filming and did some reshoots quite some time ago, and now it seems that they have to do more pickup shots. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa recently took to his Instagram stories to reveal some behind-the-scenes images from the film, which could signal that reshoots are currently happening.

You can check out Jason Momoa's posts below.

Looks like they’re doing reshoots for #Aquaman2 👀 pic.twitter.com/MIcR73ruYm — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 17, 2023

Jason Momoa on Aquaman's Future in the DCU

During a previous interview with Total Film magazine, Momoa spoke on that speculation of his future as Aquaman head on, and also teased that fans should be excited for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom regardless.

"I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU," Momoa revealed. "It's on, bro – there's no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It's like we're brothers. There's a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

Is Jason Momoa Playing the DCU's Lobo?

Ever since Gunn and Safran were announced as co-CEOs of DC Studios, things have been pretty up in the air about which actors will be returning as their characters in the DCU. Momoa has been openly expressing a desire to play the Czarnian bounty hunter, Lobo, for several years now, even thinking that he was being cast as the character back when he was originally offered his Aquaman role. With Gunn previously sharing a photo of the DC villain on social media just after signing up for his DC Studios job, and Momoa teasing that one of his "dreams" will be happening under Gunn and Safran's tenure, speculation has certainly been in the air.

"Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan," Momoa revealed to ComicBook.com late last year. "The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

But as Gunn and Safran revealed not too afterwards, Momoa might not end up playing both Aquaman and Lobo simultaneously.

"Jason will not play two characters, despite what you guys might think," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DC Studios slate.

"It's too early," Safran cosigned. "Listen, he definitely… Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy, in his own mind. But listen, he loves Lobo. He's been very clear about that, too. He's never going to play two characters, but no decisions have been made."

"We'll figure it out after Aquaman 2," Gunn added.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom will swim into theaters on December 20th!

What do you think about Jason Momoa's post? Do you think they're doing more Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reshoots? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!