Aquaman Fan Art Shows Alexander Ludwig Replacing Jason Momoa for DCU

DC Studios is getting ready to make some major changes to the future of their franchise after the release of The Flash, and fans are excited for what's next. The Flash is set to reboot the DC Universe, and there have been reports of Ezra Miller returning as the Scarlet Speedster, but there has been no word on if Aquaman (Jason Momoa) will get recast after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. One fan seems to think that Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) could be a great replacement for Momoa as Aquaman in the DCU reboot. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi has created a new piece of art that conceptualizes what Ludwig could look like as the King of the Seven Seas, and it is fantastic. In the fan art, Ludwig looks like the classic comic book version of Aquaman, equipped with the character's classic look and trident.

You can check out the fan art below.

Jason Momoa Addresses Aquaman's DCU Future

During a fairly recent interview with Total Film magazine, Momoa addressed that speculation head on, and also teased that fans should be excited for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom regardless.

"I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU," Momoa revealed. "It's on, bro – there's no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It's like we're brothers. There's a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

Could Jason Momoa Still Play the DCU's Lobo?

Ever since Gunn and Safran were revealed as co-CEOs of DC Studios, things have been pretty up in the air about which actors will be returning as their characters in the DCU. Momoa has been openly expressing a desire to play the Czarnian bounty hunter, Lobo, for several years now, even thinking that he was being cast as the character back when he was originally offered his Aquaman role. With Gunn previously sharing a photo of the DC villain on social media just after signing up for his DC Studios job, and Momoa teasing that one of his "dreams" will be happening under Gunn and Safran's tenure, speculation has certainly been flying around.

"Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan," Momoa revealed to ComicBook.com late last year. "The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

But as Gunn and Safran revealed not too afterwards, Momoa might not end up playing both Aquaman and Lobo simultaneously.

"Jason will not play two characters, despite what you guys might think," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DC Studios slate.

"It's too early," Safran cosigned. "Listen, he definitely… Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy, in his own mind. But listen, he loves Lobo. He's been very clear about that, too. He's never going to play two characters, but no decisions have been made."

"We'll figure it out after Aquaman 2," Gunn added.

What do you think about Alexander Ludwig replacing Jason Momoa as Aquaman? Are you excited for the future of the character?