Aquaman Star Jason Momoa "Doesn't Have a Home Right Now"

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is "living on the road" right now according to a new interview. He talked to Entertainment Tonight about his work filming On The Roam. During their conversation, the DC movie staple revealed that he's taken to the country as a date with the Minecraft movie looms. "Bro, I don't even have a home right now," Momoa told them. "I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it." It's been a wild few months for the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star as his new movie debuted in theaters and some significant changes happened in his personal life. But, from the sounds of that interview, he's staying positive amidst all the transition. Check out what else he had to say right here.

"I'm always in these weird places," Momoa continued. "You're gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?' I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it."

"These are the things I really want to do, and hopefully by doing that and creating something and passing it on to charity," he added. "I'm like, 'Wow, this feels good.' I'm doing what I want to do."

Momoa Busy With Max These Days

(Photo: HBO Max)

Momoa haș been really busy with Max the last couple of years. On The Roam follows the fan-favorite actor to some wonderful destinations as he watches expert craftspeople do their thing. But, he also helped host The Climb for Max. In that original series, rock climbers did battle to determine who could get to the top of the mountain. Legendary rock climber Chris Sharma teamed with the Aquaman actor to capture all of the pulse-pounding action for the streamer. Here's what Max had to say about that show.

"THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world's best amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing ambassadorship and a $100,000 cash prize."

Aquaman's Last Stand In Theaters

If you're really hankering for some more Momoa, his final DCEU appearance is still in theaters. He's been open about his future as Aquaman being in-flux. But, there's hope among fans that he could occupy some other role with the rebooted franchise under James Gunn.

"In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrived in theaters on December 22nd, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta , and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Would you watch this news Momoa series? Let us know down in the comments!