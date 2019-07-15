Area 51 Raid Memes Imagine Aliens After They Are Freed

The joke event on social media “Storm Area 51” has grown into a full-blown viral trend, with fans and conspiracy theorists uniting to “joke” about how to lay siege to the famous clandestine facility. Well, that viral trend has now taken another turn, as the “Storm Area 51” crowd is imagining what the aftermath would be, if their campaign actually turned out to be successful.

Scroll below to see some of the best memes about what the freeing of aliens would actually look like, if social media users were to truly “Storm Area 51”. There are some pretty great ones in the bunch:

Post-Raid Meal

Me & my Area 51 alien reaching Georgia after a long drive cross country. 👽 pic.twitter.com/TM1F3HUSey — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 14, 2019

What’s the first thing to do when escaping a government holding facility? Get some grub, of course!

Happiness Begins

The #HappinessBeginsTour will be kicking off soon – and concert-goers clearly have one favorite act they want to see!

Romantic Intentions

me flirting with the aliens at area 51 so they can lend me their time machine to travel to the 70s and become a groupie pic.twitter.com/snxQpUKUUl — ann ♡ (@hunkyziggy) July 14, 2019

Some people are ready to do anything in order to get what they want from these Area 51 aliens. And we do mean, anything.

They’ve Been Among Us

My alien waking up after I rescue him from Area 51: https://t.co/47noQpvoNx — Amy Krystal (@AmyKrystalRios) July 14, 2019

You have to look at some celebrities’ behavior and truly wonder: have these Area 51 aliens been hiding among us in plain sight this entire time?

Alien Chic

My alien from area51 going

to the Paris fashion week pic.twitter.com/ZW5y7W35ZW — SEAS (@Seasonsart) July 14, 2019

These Area 51 Aliens truly want to be part of our world. And why not, when you’ve been locked up on the sidelines of pop-culture for so long…

Breaking Alien Bad

my area 51 alien don’t know how to act now that he’s free pic.twitter.com/4M2a7c6qwa — Josh Denson (@notjoshdenson) July 14, 2019

Like any convict locked up for too long, these aliens will get free just to go wild.

Marvelous Discoveries

Coming out of Area 51 with new tech like: pic.twitter.com/EK11NlVCya — Videos Unusual (@VideosUnusual) July 14, 2019

If there is anywhere on Earth where the glorious artifacts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reside? Area 51 is probably it.

Area 51: Endgame

Decades of operations and countless movies have all led to this. Those aliens will be freed. Whatever it takes.