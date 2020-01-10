Ares: Robert Zemeckis in Talks to Direct New Sci-Fi Thriller

Robert Zemeckis is suddenly one of Hollywood’s busiest directors. Weeks after being tabbed as the new filmmaker behind Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake, the acclaimed director is also now attached to Ares, an original script from Warner Brothers. In a report from THR, Ares is a sci-fi thriller from Geneva Robertson-Dworet — the screenwriter behind Captain Marvel and Birds of Prey — following an astronaut who crash lands in an African desert. Throughout the movie, the astronaut uncovers a larger conspiracy that “could forever change the world.”

Zemeckis is also on board to producer under his ImageMovers banner alongside partners Jack Rapke and Steve Starkey. Roland Emmerich is on board to executive producer while Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin) and Kristin Winkler are also set to produce.

The project had previously landed at MGM. It’s unclear when Ares is eyeing a release. Zemeckis is currently in post-production on the Anne Hathaway-starring Witches, a movie he wanted to get out of the way before boarding another project. An adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s book of the same name and a remake of the 1990 film, Zemeckis previously revealed his adaptation would be set in the Gothic South of the 1960s.

The initial reporting from THR also suggests it’s unclear whether Ares or Pinnochio will come first for the Back to the Future director. It’s another staple in the ever-expanding slate of live-action remakes from Disney and has been mired by a rotating group of directors since it was first announced. Other upcoming remakes of the nature include Mulan, Cruella, The Litte Mermaid, The Jungle Book 2, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Godmothered, Peter Pan, The Sword in the Stone, Hunchback, Lilo & Stitch, and Rose Red.

