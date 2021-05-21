Army of the Dead Prequel Army of Thieves Releases First Trailer at Comic-Con 2021

The latest chapter in the Army of the Dead universe has officially arrived. On Sunday, Netflix debuted a new trailer for Army of Thieves, an upcoming live-action prequel to the events of the zombie heist film. The trailer debut arrived during Army of Thieves' virtual panel during San Diego Comic-Con @ Home 2021, which was attended by many of the film's cast and crew. The trailer, which you can check out above, provides an indication of the safe-cracking world of the prequel film.

Army of Thieves will star and be directed by Matthias Schweighöefer, who is reprising his role as Ludwig Dieter from Army of the Dead. The film will also star Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O'Fee, Stuart Martin, and Guztavo Khanage. Zack Snyder is a producer on the film and has a story credit.

"The Thieves will be a very entertaining and very cool movie," Schweighöfer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "We finished, and I'm in post-production. Nathalie Emmanuel is fantastic in that movie. And yeah, it will be a hell of a ride. It's so funny. And you will see scenes never seen before. It's really entertaining. So, hopefully, we can all watch that movie soon."

Army of Thieves is just one of several extensions of the Army of the Dead world, with the franchise also getting an animated TV series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Additionally, a proper sequel to the film is in development, as part of Snyder's new overall deal with Netflix.

As for Army of the Dead, the movie is still streaming on Netflix and stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of Thieves is expected to be released later this year exclusively on Netflix.