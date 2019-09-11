Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Donald Trump Is in Love With Him

Whether it be on Twitter or in press conferences, Donald Trump never hesitates to express his anger towards politicians, celebrities, news organizations, or weather patterns, yet Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks that he has become the object of Trump’s harassment not out of anger, but out of love. Prior to getting involved in politics, Trump was largely known for hosting the competitive reality series The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice, with Schwarzenegger taking over hosting duties for a season before the show was scrapped. Schwarzenegger, a former politician himself, thinks the hostility is rooted more in jealousy and resentment than in any actual ill will towards the Terminator: Dark Fate star.

“I think he really—he’s in love with me,” Schwarzenegger shared with Men’s Health. “That’s the reality of it. With Trump, he wants to be me.”

When Schwarzenegger was the Governor of California, he represented the Republican party, though his beliefs have leaned more liberal in recent years. One of the biggest criticisms Schwarzenegger has lobbed at Trump is his treatment of immigrants, as the Terminator star himself is an immigrant.

Thanks to films like Conan the Barbarian and Predator, in addition to his bodybuilding career, few celebrities captured the attention of Hollywood with their physiques in the ’80s as Schwarzenegger. The actor claims that, with Trump becoming a famous entrepreneur that decade, there’s a long history of envy.

“I don’t think he fears me,” Schwarzenegger admitted. “But I remember that in the old days, when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that—he had great admiration for that. And the showmanship—he had great admiration for that. He asked me, ‘How do you do that, with the movies? I mean, it’s so believable.’ He drilled down to specific questions that fascinated him.”

He continued, “It was about ‘How do you sell something? Like, a scene. ‘How do you go and act out a scene so that I get affected emotionally?’ He was fascinated by that. ‘How do you do this when you do interviews—that you penetrate through it and you then are totally believable?’”

