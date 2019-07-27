Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone And Dolph Lundgren Refuse To Grow Up In Viral Video

If you’re a fan of classic action films, the trio of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Dolph Lundgren will bring back some epic memories, and they’ve teamed up several times since then in a number of projects like the Expendables. While they’ve all gone on to have thriving careers, it seems some things don’t change, especially when the trio gets together outside of work, and a new Instagram video is going viral precisely for that reason. The three are clearly having a good time ribbing each other, and you can check out the entertaining footage in the video below.

It starts out with Stallone putting his hand over the camera to block Schwarzenegger’s face, and he manages to get a solid jab in when he says “My hand keeps coming over the video, my hand looks better than your face, that’s why.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They’re all laughing when Schwarzenegger responds, saying “He thinks his hand looks better than my face? Look at how handsome I am!” He then pulls in Dolph, saying “Look at Dolph. Look at this beauty here. Look at this, he cannot stand it to have so many beautiful guys around him.”

Stallone then blinds the camera with his hand a few more times and then responds to Schwarzenegger’s comment. “We are aging so well, like a couple of saddles in the desert.”

The trio is laughing all throughout, and for Stallone, that’s kind of the point. He added the caption “Men that refuse to grow up. Actually why bother??? We’re having fun! Grow old UNgracfullly!!!!!! @schwarzenegger @dolphlundgren”

You can check out the full video above.

Stallone recently teased that he might be working on a new Expendables, which would be the fourth entry in the series. Earlier this month he said “All of those 4th of July fireworks got my mind going,” Stallone wrote on Instagram. “I am starting to cook up the next adventure!” He accompanied that with a photo featuring Stallone as his Expendables character Barney Ross.

The first three films were good returns on investment, with The Expendables 2 being the high point for the franchise with $315 million worldwide. The first two films were also Rated R while the third was PG-13, and hopefully, if there is a fourth movie in the works it will return to the R rating that proved so successful for the first two films.