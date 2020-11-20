Arnold Schwarzenegger’s True Lies Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis Sends Well Wishes After Heart Surgery

✖

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed this week that he made a trip to Cleveland in order to undergo heart surgery. The iconic action star seems to be in good spirits post-op and even told Reddit that his last words before he got a new aortic valve were, "I'll be back." (Of course!) Many people have taken to social media to send the actor well wishes, including some of his former co-stars. Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred opposite Schwarzenegger in James Cameron's 1994 action/comedy True Lies, took to Twitter today to send the actor some love.

"You have a big heart muscle @Schwarzenegger Heal and get back to helping the world one rep at a time," Curtis tweeted. You can check out the post below:

You have a big heart muscle @Schwarzenegger Heal and get back to helping the world one rep at a time! pic.twitter.com/FugqxKyp0y — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 24, 2020

Schwarzenegger will be seen next in Iron Mask, a new movie with Jackie Chan. You can check out the official synopsis for Iron Mask, also known as Viy 2: Journey to China, below.

"For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure! In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon. This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale – ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and China’s Great Wall – also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icon’s final performances."

As for Curtis, the latest installment to the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills, was supposed to be released last week but was postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producer Jason Blum recently told Forbes that fans will be seeing the movie next year no matter what.

"No," Blum laughed when asked if Halloween Kills might get moved to 2022. "If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we're not holding it. Halloween Kills is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out."

Iron Mask premieres on Digital and On Demand November 20th. The film will release on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 24th. Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.