Arnold Schwarzenegger's Daughter Katherine Recalls Being "Mortified" by Dad as a Kid

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a huge star for many decades, and he was already a big name when his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger was born in 1989. In a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Nikki and Brie Show (via People), Schwarzenegger talked about growing up with a famous father and how she would get embarrassed by her dad.

"I remember the only time really realizing like, 'Okay, this is different,' because my dad would drop us off at school in a Hummer that had no windows, no doors, and no roof, and I was mortified," Schwarzenegger explained. "He would pull up to carpool and I was, 'Can you please drop me off down the street? Please, I'm so embarrassed. Can we please just take the minivan? Like, this is not my vibe. I just don't like this at all,'"

She added, "That was really like the only time that I felt like, 'Okay, something here is different.' And then as I got older, the boys in my grade became much more interested in my dad. That was the time where I was like, 'Okay, this is different for me.'"

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks About Chris Pratt:

Katherine Schwarzenegger is married to Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt. Back in 2020, Arnold Schwarzenegger praised the actor and told Yahoo! that he was a great son-in-law.

"Maria [Shriver] would come out to the set when we were in the middle of shooting Terminator 2," Schwarzenegger said. "And so she saw me when half of the face was gone and the eye was lighting up and all that. All this kind of weird makeup, so she started screaming and crying on the set because she didn't understand why daddy looked like that."

"But anyway, now she married an actor and Chris is a fantastic guy," Schwarzenegger added. "So easy to get along with, and so I am really happy because he has been such a really wonderful, wonderful husband to her and such a great son-in-law."

At the premiere of Fubar, Schwarzenegger told People what it was like seeing his daughter as a mom.

"It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension," Schwarzenegger said. "You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great."

You can currently watch Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fubar on Netflix.