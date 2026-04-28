Attack on Titan Creator Returns with Surprise Star Wars Crossover

Hajime Isayama might have ended the legendary manga known as Attack on Titan, but the mangaka is far from finished when it comes to creating new art. While the Scout Regiment creator has returned to his beloved universe via short stories, such as Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, the artist is more than happy to expand his reach. In the build-up to the silver screen arrival of Star Wars, two popular characters, Mandalorian and Grogu, Isayama has shared a new take on the bounty hunter and his pint-sized partner. While this poster doesn’t see the bounty hunter fighting a Titan, it does prove Isayama’s still got it.

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Alongside the new poster for the upcoming film release, Isayama detailed his history with Star Wars, confirming that he had seen the original trilogy while visiting a host family in the United States. “My first encounter with Star Wars was when I was staying with a host family in Idaho, and they showed me episodes 6, 5, and 4 in that order. The stark contrast between the inorganic spaceship and the lingering smell of mold and dust was what gave me a sense of the reality of life, and that’s what Star Wars meant to me. And above all, Grogu is just too cute!” You can check out the new poster below.

hajime Isayama & Disney

The Titans of Disney

Wit & Disney

Star Wars might be expanding its live-action roster with the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu film, but the franchise has dipped its toes into the anime world as well. Star Wars: Visions has three seasons under its belt on Disney+, bringing together several different anime studios to tell tales in the universe of the Jedi and the Sith. While a fourth season of the anthology series has yet to be confirmed, the rise in anime’s popularity is a good sign that there might be more to come.

Alongside Hajime Isayama’s commentary and art, several other manga creators shared their thoughts on the Star Wars franchise and their history with it. Hajime no Ippo’s George Morikawa, Air Gear’s Ito Ogure, Tokyo Revengers’ Ken Wakui, and Soul Eater’s Atsushi Ohkubo were a part of the Mandalorian collaboration, with each of them discussing the beloved franchise. Soul Eater’s creator shared his love of light sabers amongst the commentary, with Atsushi Okubo crossing his fingers that Grogu would one day receive a light saber of his own.

“There’s no end to talking about the appeal of “Star Wars,” but I especially love lightsabers! I love all kinds of lightsabers, red ones and green ones, but I’m particularly fond of blue lightsabers! Looking back, I think it might be because of blue lightsabers that I started thinking that anything that glows blue looks cool! I’m rooting for Grogu as he follows the Mandalorian path, but I’d also love to see him wield a green lightsaber someday!”

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Via Comic Natalie