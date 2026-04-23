Soul Eater Teases Big Announcement As Fans Wait For a Remake

Throughout anime’s history, there have been numerous franchises that fans have been dying to see return to the small screen. One of the biggest asks from anime fans has been a new Soul Eater series, which makes sense when you look at the history of the television series. Luckily, we might have good news for franchise fans, as the series is teasing that something is about to be released. To accompany this potential news of a franchise return, it’s time to look to the past to understand why a Soul Eater revival is necessary and what the future might hold for the Shinigami.

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For the first time in over a year, Soul Eater’s 20th anniversary account on X posted a new update, along with a new image of the moon from the anime franchise. Next to the new art, the account posted the message “Next Is…,” teasing that something is about to be announced. For those who might not know, the original Soul Eater anime released in 2008, netting fifty-one episodes before coming to an end. While it did receive a spin-off in Soul Eater Not!, there is a very valid reason as to why fans have been dying to see this anime franchise make a comeback. You can check out the post for yourself below.

Soul Eater’s Anime History Explained

Courtesy of Studio Bones

For those who might not know, Soul Eater’s original anime ended years before its source material did, meaning that the adaptation had to create a different finale from the one that creator Atsushi Ohkubo made. The manga came to an end in 2013, four years after the anime had done the same. With franchises like Hellsing and Fullmetal Alchemist creating new anime projects in the past to stick closer to their respective manga, many fans have been crossing their fingers for a “Soul Eater: Brotherhood” in a similar vein. While this tease might not be an anime series, more than a few anime fans are crossing their fingers that Soul Eater might return to the screen.

The original Soul Eater anime was brought to life by none other than Studio BONES, who anime fans might know best for series such as My Hero Academia, Bungo Stray Dogs, and Gachiakuta, to name a few. With the story of Deku having ended last year, the production house has shifted its focus to the likes of Daemons of the Shadow Realm and Marriagetoxin. Gachiakuta has been confirmed for a second season, while fans are also waiting on a potential third season for the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Throughout its history, BONES has become adept at working on multiple projects at a time, so adding a Soul Eater remake into its current roster isn’t impossible. There is also the possibility that a new anime studio might get the chance to take a crack at the Shinigami, but only time will tell as Soul Eater fans cross their fingers for a remake.

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