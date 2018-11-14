‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Avatar 3’ Cast Wraps Filming

Audiences better prepare to return to Pandora, because James Cameron is almost finished with the long awaited sequels to Avatar.

In a video message posted on social media, the director updated fans with the production progress on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, revealing that the main cast for both films has wrapped production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hi, James Cameron here and today I’m coming to you from the set of the Avatar sequels — and behind me you can see our performance-capture stage. Today we’re capturing some stunt scenes filming some stunt scenes but our principal cast are all wrapped: Sam [Worthington], Zoe [Saldana], Sigourney [Weaver], Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet.”

So while there still is some pickup footage and stunt work to finish, the main stars have all finished shooting their scenes.

“They’re done now but they gave us incredible performances, and I can’t tell you how proud I am of the work that they did on these films,” Cameron added.”

Weeks ago, Sigourney Weaver already revealed that she had finished filming on the second and third movies, and it seems like they’re going to take a hiatus from shooting before returning for the planned fourth and fifth installments.

“No, it’s a continuous character,” Weaver told the Hollywood Reporter. “We just finished shooting two and three. We shot it in LA and James has announced publicly that there’s a lot of underwater work, so we learned how to free dive and we did many scenes underwater which was challenging and kind of cool.

“I’m so lucky because I always grew up near the water and I’m married to someone from Hawaii and I had learned to swim. Also, you have the best safety divers in the world. The one scary thing is sometimes you have to be weighted down to be on the bottom. Luckily, I would have a safety diver on each arm to get me back to the surface. I was grateful for that, because otherwise I would still be there.”

Other details have started popping up about the ambitious plans for the four Avatar sequels, including Cameron’s proposed titles as reported by the BBC.

The outlet uncovered a series of documents purporting the movies titles will be: Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit theaters in December 2020.