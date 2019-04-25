Avengers Star Anthony Mackie Reveals Trash Talk from Superhero Fantasy Football League

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie revealed the quality of trash talk in the Superhero Fantasy Football League. The Russo Brothers help organize that tournament and all the proceeds go to charity. During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the next Captain America said that his friend Chris Evans is prolific when it comes to bumping his gums. (It makes sense, he can do this all day…) But, surprisingly Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is also quick to throw out those jabs as well. The videos that accompany the league do a great job of showing how friendly all these stars are. Some of the roasts are downright epic, but a lot of them just feel like normal disses in a group chat. For Mackie, it all comes with the territory, but one Avenger tries to get really academic with their trash talk.

"It's a split. I mean Chris Evans talks a lot of trash," he told the host. "Paul Rudd talks intellectual trash, which is confusing because you don't know if he's insulting you, but you feel like it's a diss somewhere in there. So he's the guy you wanna fight. You can talk back to Chris, but Paul it's like... 'Nah.'"

One of the funniest exchanges in the history of the league had to be when Mackie took aim at Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen. The WandaVision star actually got taken to her first football game by the Falcon actor. So, it had to sting a couple of years ago when she called him a “Son of a B****” during a fantasy football matchup.

Another Avenger apparently agrees on Rudd though, none other than Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy star unloaded on Ant-Man during a previous matchup.

“I’m in Iceland filming a movie right now, but I’m still keeping up with my fantasy team.” Pratt joked. “I think I’m 5-6, but I’ve met Paul Rudd and I think he is also 5’’6’…Hey-yo. Uhh, I think he’s taller than that but.. Is that true? Is he really 5’’5’? Well, see it’s true, even J.K. thinks Paul Rudd sucks! No, but it’s hard to bash on a guy who everyone thinks is the nicest guy in the world. So, good luck Paul, trying to smack talk me. (laughter.) You’re not making the playoffs, I am. And, it’s for charity, which is cool. My charity, The Brain Treatment Foundation is going to get a big donation from this. and it’s going to come from me whooping you a**! Okay, see you buddy!”

