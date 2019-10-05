Avengers Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls Anthony Mackie a “Son of a B*tch”

It is not every day that you see two of the Avengers trading smack talk in front of the entire Internet. But, that’s exactly what happened heading into this weekend’s AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League matchup between Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie. The Scarlet Witch actress even had some spicy words for her Avengers co-star after lamenting her lineup’s lack of production.

Olsen talked about how she was upset that Giants RB Saquon Barkley was injured and questioned how much she got from the Patriots’ Julian Edelman. But then, out of nowhere she just up and called Mackie a “Son of a *****.” Woah there lady, but The Falcon had a response of his own after dropping a reference to her embarrassing nickname Huggy Bear. Then, he decided to liken her lineup to the contents of a toilet.

Lizzie finally downloaded the Fantasy app… It’s week 5 of the #AGBOSuperheroLeague and things are really starting to heat up. Who are you rooting for?@AnthonyMackie #ElizabethOlsen @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/zTI3NeYW1g — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 5, 2019

Neither on-screen hero has had the experience they probably imagined when they started out in the league. Mackie only has one win on the year and sits at 1-3. Even worse for Olsen, she’s winless and staring up from 0-4. There may be some good news coming her way as she’s already up on the bearer of the shield 19-0 to start this matchup, but there is a ton of action to come tomorrow.

The entire league was put together by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry. Fans have already seen Ryan Reynolds, Karen Gillan, and several others unleash some absolutely hysterical trash talk this season. Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland’s matchup this weekend should provide some more hilarity as the two already have that established chemistry between them.

Their matchup could be crucial as both Iron Man and Spider-Man sit at 1-3 at this point in the season. No one should count either of those heroes out as there is plenty of time to cover the ground with the middle of the field stacked with so many people. Even so, the race to the playoffs is going to be tight. There is no guarantee that all of the Avengers are going to make it that far.

Will Scarlet Witch bend reality to her will and snuff out Mackie’s chances at a victory? Or will The Falcon rise up and bring victory with him just like he did during the turning point in Avengers: Endgame? Monday night holds all the answers, but one thing is clear. The fans have been thoroughly entertained by these matchups, and you couldn’t hope for much more at this point?

You can keep up with the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League and learn more about the charities they’re playing for by heading to the league’s home page here.