Avengers: Doomsday Cast Member Reveals Shocking Detail About Filming Process (& It Could Be Bad News)

Despite news that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reportedly be getting a theatrical rerelease with new scenes likely stealing some of the attention, and while MCU fans are continuing to discuss Avengers: Endgame Encore, Avengers: Doomsday arguably remains the most exciting upcoming MCU release. It’s true that VisionQuest will be hitting Disney+ before Doomsday arrives in theaters this December, and many Marvel fans are plenty excited about that (especially because there continue to be many rumors and hopes about the possible return of Wanda Maximoff), but even with that release coming first, it’s Doomsday that feels like the momentous occasion. However, that can be a negative thing as much as it is a positive thing, as fans’ expectations being high means there’s even more potential for the movie to disappoint.

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So far, signs have been fairly positive, with the trailers for the movie proving to be thrilling and the Endgame Encore added scenes giving some major hints about what is to come. Even so, there have been some updates and details that have come as a somewhat concerning surprise, and Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming’s recent comments may need to be added to that list. Speaking with SiriusXM, Cumming described his experience with Doomsday to the extent that he could, saying, “In terms of the Avengers, I’m just absolutely terrified to say anything, and also, to be honest, I don’t fully understand the plot…I just really know I’m here to run around, and I saw Florence Pugh yesterday at the Emmys, and I said, ‘Gosh, it’s so funny, I’ve never met you, but you lay on top of me or your body double did.’” Cumming also described filming on the backlot as “rare,” saying his scenes were primarily done in front of a blue screen.

Doomsday’s Approach to Filming Could Translate Poorly On Screen

It’s worth noting that Cumming is likely not a central character in Doomsday, so his filming experience will presumably be quite different from other major stars in the movie. Nevertheless, the fact that Cumming’s experience was so seemingly detached, not only with most scenes apparently being done with a blue screen but also in terms of him not even meeting Pugh as a co-star whose character shares a scene (or scenes) with his, doesn’t seem like great news. Perhaps movie magic will have viewers completely oblivious to these aspects of filming, but it feels just as possible, if not more so, that this will translate as a bit awkward or clunky on screen. What’s more, Cumming’s confusion over the plot also doesn’t bode well for Doomsday.

Granted, again, there’s little doubt that Nightcrawler won’t be as central a figure as characters like Yelena, Thor, Steve Rogers, and Doctor Doom himself, so it might not be as important for him to grasp what is going on in the story. Yet, the fact that it was being explained to him—at least according to the story he tells in this interview—and it felt easier to just not try to understand what was going on may understandably be setting off some alarm bells for fans. In fact, this interview really plays right into the fears that many fans have about the movie, which include the possibility that it just won’t come together and/or has a scattershot approach that won’t work. Of course, the MCU has put out incredible Avengers movies multiple times at this point, so maybe the worrying is all for nothing (but only time will tell).

What do you think? Does this update make you concerned about Doomsday? Share your thoughts in the comments.