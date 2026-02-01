Every Confirmed Avengers: Doomsday Character Ranked By Threat Level

Tons of characters have already been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and here are all of them ranked by their threat level. While each of the characters announced for Doomsday so far is beloved, that doesn’t mean they are all equally powerful. So, here is a breakdown of who has been announced so far, ranked from weakest to strongest.

All of these characters must face off against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, and since he is the film’s main villain, he is probably more of a threat than any of the characters in this list. However, all of the following superheroes have different powers, skills, and resources, and all of these are taken into account when analyzing how much of a threat they pose to Doom.

27) Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is one of the most beloved characters to have been recently introduced in the MCU. However, she is probably the least threatening character in Doomsday. Her Black Widow training does make her powerful, but she doesn’t have any enhancements or superhuman abilities.

26) M’Baku

M’Baku is the current King of Wakanda, and he is physically strong. However, he, too, is just a normal human. While his rule over Wakanda gives him a lot of resources, he probably won’t do anything drastic so as to not jeopardize his home. He can hold himself in a fistfight, but he probably won’t be personally invovled in any battles against Doom.

25) Joaquín Torres/Falcon

Joaquín Torres is the MCU’s new Falcon, and he has already proven himself to be a pretty adept fighter in Captain America: Brave New World. While he isn’t as skilled a fighter as Sam Wilson was when he carried the mantle, Joaquín’s wings give him a lot of power. However, they shouldn’t be too hard for Doom to dispose of, and without them, he’s just a normal soldier.

24) Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Let’s be honest, Channing Tatum’s Gambit is pretty much a joke. While the character in the comics and other X-Men media can be a pretty big threat, the Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine shouldn’t be too much of a problem for anyone. His powers are strong, but he seems to mostly stick to charging up playing cards. While Doomsday could take him seriously, he’ll probably be a comedic relief character once again.

23) Ava Starr/Ghost

Ghost stands out among the Thunderbolts as the hero with the most unique powers. Rather than being a super soldier, Ghost is able to phase through walls and other solid objects. While this makes her helpful in rescuing heroes and escaping, as she can practically teleport, it doesn’t make her much of a threat. She’s useful in many situations, but not so much in direct combat.

22) Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

Red Guardian is a super soldier, and despite his goofy exterior, this gives him a threat level that instantly puts him over other characters. Of all the super soldiers in Doomsday, however, he is probably the weakest. His age and history mean that his skills aren’t as honed as the others. While he is a wild card, this doesn’t immediately make him more of a threat, as he is more dumb than villainous.

21) Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Bucky Barnes used to be an incredibly skilled assassin, and while he is still an incredible fighter, that doesn’t get him far in the cast of Doomsday. He can take out moving vehicles and rooms of humans, but his feats in recent projects like Thunderbolts show that he isn’t quite as capable as some of the MCU’s strongest heroes and villains. So, against Doom, he isn’t the best.

20) Sam Wilson/Captain America

Sam Wilson is the leader of the Avengers, and this, combined with his Captain America title, gives him a lot of influence in the MCU. He is also incredibly skilled with his shield and his wings, with him showing that he can hold his own against a Hulk in Brave New World. However, this still isn’t much when compared to many of the MCU’s other heroes. Sam didn’t take the super soldier serum, so without his weapons, he’s just a normal human.

19) John Walker/U.S. Agent

John Walker is one of the MCU’s strongest super soldiers, with him originally being chosen to be the government’s new Captain America. This, combined with his villainous streak, makes him a bigger threat than others, as he has proven himself not to be a great team player. However, super soldiers are far from the MCU’s strongest heroes, which is why he is so low.

18) Steve Rogers

Steve Rogers is back in Avengers: Doomsday, and when he was Captain America, he was the best super soldier and shield user the MCU had to offer. His skills and experience make him higher than the other soldiers, but again, this isn’t enough when faced with a villain like Doom.

17) Mystique

Mystique is a skilled fighter, but that’s not what makes her such a threat. Her ability to shapeshift into anyone is what truly makes her so strong. This ability can probably be used against Doom in some serious ways, but if she gets found out, she doesn’t stand a chance.

16) Nightcrawler

Like Ghost, Nightcrawler’s teleportation abilities are a major asset to whatever team he’s on. However, his are far more powerful than Ghost’s. Nightcrawler’s swords and prehensile tail also make him an incredibly skilled fighter, meaning he can hold his own in hand-to-hand combat. However, if things get too rough, he’ll teleport away.

15) Ben Grimm/The Thing

The Thing is definitely an incredibly strong superhero, although he is probably the weakest member of the Fantastic Four. Beyond this point, physical strength alone isn’t enough, as punches and throwing cars won’t do much against Doom and the multiversal threats at his disposal.

14) Johnny Storm/The Human Torch

Johnny Storm’s fire powers, his ability to fly, and his intelligence come together to make him a pretty powerful member of the Doomsday cast. While he isn’t the smartest, strongest, or fastest hero in the movie, all of this combined makes him a pretty good all-around fighter.

13) Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi is the best martial artist in the MCU so far, and the Ten Rings are one of the most powerful weapons in the MCU so far. So, combined, these two factors make Shang-Chi a big threat. While he can’t do much without the Ten Rings in the face of Doom, it’s hard for anyone to beat him in a physical battle.

12) Hank McCoy/Beast

Like The Thing and some of the other heroes on this list, Beast is incredibly strong, meaning that normal humans and minor villains don’t stand a chance in a fight against him. However, what makes Beast such a threat is his mind. He is one of the MCU’s smartest characters, meaning he can analyze threats and come up with a plan to win.

11) Cyclops

Cyclops is the leader of the X-Men, and with the team at his disposal, his leadership can do great things. On his own, however, he is still incredibly strong. Cyclops’ optical beams makehim a major threat, as he can take down entire buildings with just one blast.

10) Namor

Namor is a fantastic fighter on his own due to his physical strength and his flying shoes. However, what truly makes him such a big threat is his reign over Talokan. He has entire armies at his disposal, and his villainous side means he is basically on his own team.

9) Shuri

Shuri has all the powers of a Black Panther, making her an incredibly skilled fighter. However, she is also the brightest mind on Earth-616. This and her Wakandan resources make her a major threat.

8) Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Throughout his time in the MCU, Scott has mastered his Ant-Man abilities, making him a much bigger threat than he originally was. In major battles, Ant-Man’s giant form makes him one of the biggest threats on the field. His mastery of the Quantum Realm also gives him a major leg up on many other heroes, as he can escape to a place where nobody can reach him. He even took down Kang, meaning he is ready for the threat that Doom poses.

7) Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic

Reed Richards is a great fighter thanks to his ability to stretch and morph his body. However, that only makes up a fraction of his threat level. His mind is what makes him a true threat, as it is almost guaranteed that he will be the smartest character in the movie.

6) Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman

Sue Storm is the strongest member of the Fantastic Four, as her shield and invisibility abilities give her an incredibly varied moveset. She was able to move Galactus on her own, proving just how much of a threat she is.

5) Magneto

Magneto is one of the world’s strongest mutants, so he will definitely pose a major threat in Doomsday. He has accomplished incredible feats with his magnetic fields, and his villainous history means he could act as a wild card in the fight against Doom.

4) Thor

Thor has always been one of the MCU’s strongest heroes, and that will continue in Doomsday. His strength, flight, and durability, and lightning powers mean that nobody stands a chance against him, and he can probably face Doom in a one-on-one fight.

3) Bob/Sentry

Sentry was only introduced in Thunderbolts, but he is already one of the MCU’s strongest heroes. He can send people to the Void almost instantly, and he has Superman-levels of strength even without the Void personality. So, he is easily the strongest member of the New Avengers.

2) Charles Xavier/Professor X

Charles Xavier is one of the strongest mutants, and this should continue in Doomsday. By being able to enter Doom’s mind, he poses a greater threat than almost anyone else, and that’s just a fraction of what he can do.

1) Loki

Loki has become the strongest character in the MCU, and that’s because he is the new god of the multiverse. Loki can presumably destroy a multiverse with the snap of his fingers, meaning that he is probably Doom’s greatest adversary in Avengers: Doomsday.