Marvel Studios: Kevin Feige Says Avengers Movies Will Return

The Avengers will return — eventually. After Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and snatched up any and all box office records in its path, Marvel Studios has essentially retired the brand for the next few years. After all, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives this week and kick-starts a year consisting of 10 Marvel movies and shows, each one diving into a new character or group we've yet to really explore at length. Fear not, however, readers, because Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige says the Avengers will return sometime — they've got to.

Speaking with IGN on the press tour for WandaVision, Feige said it's his belief the franchise will return sooner or later. "I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point,” the mega-producer said.



Of what we know regarding the slate propped up for this year and next — even heading into 2023, mind you — an Avengers movie has yet to be unveiled. In fact, it's likely Phase Four will be the first batch of films from Marvel Studios that won't include at least one Avengers movie.

Without a major crossover event in mind, Feige says the creative freedoms are allowing him and his team opportunities to do things they've yet to do on-screen.

"Certainly, with the Disney+ opportunities, it has allowed us to expand creatively what we do. [Falcon/Winter Soldier] was gonna debut first last year, followed very soon behind by WandaVision," Feige said in a separate interview. "This required no shuffling whatsoever in terms of the creative... As is often the case when you're thrown curveballs, the unexpected has often served Marvel Studios well, and it has served us well in this case because this show, being our first one, I love how bold it is."

