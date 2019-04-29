Every Box Office Record Avengers: Endgame Has Broken

Avengers: Endgame continues its monstrous box office run, seemingly breaking a new record every few hours. For your convenience, we’ve compiled all records broken by the Marvel Studios film in one location and will continue to update throughout the weekend and in the coming weeks.

Keep scrolling to see all a listing of records broken by Avengers: Endgame! Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

Biggest Opening Weekend (Worldwide)

New Record: $350m

Previous Record: Avengers: Infinity War – $257.7m

Biggest Opening Weekend (Domestic)

New Record: $1.2b

Previous Record: $640.5m – Avengers: Infinity War

Biggest Opening Weekend (Foreign)

Avengers: Endgame had the biggest opening weekend in 44 markets across the world, including the following locales:

China – $330.5m

United Kingdom – $53.8m

Korea – $47.4m

Mexico – $33.1m

Australia – $30.8m

Germany – $26.9m

India – $26.7m

Brazil – $26m

France – $24.2m

Italy – $19m

Philippines – $17.9m

Thailand – $14.3m

Indonesia – $14.1m

Spain – $13.3m

Japan – $13m

Hong Kong – $12.5m

Taiwan – $12.3m

Most Pre-Sale/Advanced Ticket Sales Records

Though exact numbers from services such as Fandango or Atom aren’t publicly available, both platforms have previously revealed Avengers: Endgame has shattered most pre-sale/advanced ticket records.

Widest Release

New Record: 4,662 theaters

Previous Record: 4,529 theaters – Despicable Me 3

Biggest Opening Day (Domestic)

New Record: $156.7m

Previous Record: $119.1m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Biggest Single Day Overall (Domestic)

New Record: $156.7m

Previous Record: $119.1m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Biggest Thursday Preview (Domestic)

New Record: $60m

Previous Record: $57m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Biggest Single Day Friday (Domestic)

New Record: $156.7m

Previous Record: $119.1m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Biggest Single Day Saturday (Domestic)

New Record: $109m

Previous Record: $82.1m – Avengers: Infinity War

Biggest Single Day Sunday (Domestic)

New Record: $84.3m

Previous Record: $69.2m – Avengers: Infinity War

Fastest to Reach Benchmarks (Domestic)

Among the various amounts Avengers: Endgame has reached, the blockbuster has been the fastest film to reach several benchmarks, including:

$100m (17 hours; previous record: 24 hours – Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

$200m (2 days; previous record: 3 days – Avengers: Infinity War)

$300m (3 days; previous record: 5 days – Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

$350m (3 days; previous record: 6 days – Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

#1 Market Share (Domestic)

New Record: 90% of entire box office

Previous Record: 84.5% – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Highest Per Theater Average (Domestic)

New Record: $75,075 (4,662 theaters)

Previous Record: $59,982 (4,134 theaters)

Global 3D Opening Record

New Record: ~$540m

Previous Record: ~$366m – Avengers: Infinity War

Global IMAX Opening Record

New Record: $91.5m

Previous Record: $47.6m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens