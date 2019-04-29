Every Box Office Record Avengers: Endgame Has Broken

Avengers: Endgame continues its monstrous box office run, seemingly breaking a new record every few hours. For your convenience, we’ve compiled all records broken by the Marvel Studios film in one location and will continue to update throughout the weekend and in the coming weeks.
Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.
Where do you think it will finish its box office run at?
Biggest Opening Weekend (Worldwide)
New Record: $350m
Previous Record: Avengers: Infinity War – $257.7m
Biggest Opening Weekend (Domestic)
New Record: $1.2b
Previous Record: $640.5m – Avengers: Infinity War
Biggest Opening Weekend (Foreign)
Avengers: Endgame had the biggest opening weekend in 44 markets across the world, including the following locales:
- China – $330.5m
- United Kingdom – $53.8m
- Korea – $47.4m
- Mexico – $33.1m
- Australia – $30.8m
- Germany – $26.9m
- India – $26.7m
- Brazil – $26m
- France – $24.2m
- Italy – $19m
- Philippines – $17.9m
- Thailand – $14.3m
- Indonesia – $14.1m
- Spain – $13.3m
- Japan – $13m
- Hong Kong – $12.5m
- Taiwan – $12.3m
Most Pre-Sale/Advanced Ticket Sales Records
Though exact numbers from services such as Fandango or Atom aren’t publicly available, both platforms have previously revealed Avengers: Endgame has shattered most pre-sale/advanced ticket records.
Widest Release
New Record: 4,662 theaters
Previous Record: 4,529 theaters – Despicable Me 3
Biggest Opening Day (Domestic)
New Record: $156.7m
Previous Record: $119.1m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Biggest Single Day Overall (Domestic)
New Record: $156.7m
Previous Record: $119.1m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Biggest Thursday Preview (Domestic)
New Record: $60m
Previous Record: $57m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Biggest Single Day Friday (Domestic)
New Record: $156.7m
Previous Record: $119.1m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Biggest Single Day Saturday (Domestic)
New Record: $109m
Previous Record: $82.1m – Avengers: Infinity War
Biggest Single Day Sunday (Domestic)
New Record: $84.3m
Previous Record: $69.2m – Avengers: Infinity War
Fastest to Reach Benchmarks (Domestic)
Among the various amounts Avengers: Endgame has reached, the blockbuster has been the fastest film to reach several benchmarks, including:
- $100m (17 hours; previous record: 24 hours – Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
- $200m (2 days; previous record: 3 days – Avengers: Infinity War)
- $300m (3 days; previous record: 5 days – Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
- $350m (3 days; previous record: 6 days – Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
#1 Market Share (Domestic)
New Record: 90% of entire box office
Previous Record: 84.5% – Avengers: Age of Ultron
Highest Per Theater Average (Domestic)
New Record: $75,075 (4,662 theaters)
Previous Record: $59,982 (4,134 theaters)
Global 3D Opening Record
New Record: ~$540m
Previous Record: ~$366m – Avengers: Infinity War
Global IMAX Opening Record
New Record: $91.5m
Previous Record: $47.6m – Star Wars: The Force Awakens