Original X-Men Star Reveals Why They Won’t Return In Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are looking to have a ton of fan-favorite appearances, but one original X-Men star won’t be among them. The next two Avengers movies will set up Doctor Doom as the next big bad as heroes from different Earths arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans can finally see the Fox heroes from the X-Men and Fantastic Four meeting up with the MCU Avengers for what should be a fun crossover battle. Names like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn are all confirmed to appear. However, one other original X-Men actor said they won’t be back.

In a recent interview with Kristian Harloff, Famke Janssen discussed her past movies and what was coming next for her career, including her new Netflix series, Amsterdam Empire. In the interview, Harloff asked if Janssen had been asked to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and she admitted that she is not returning and wasn’t interested in the opportunity. She said that she is an executive producer on Amsterdam Empire and has a seat at the table where she has a say in things that need to be changed. “I would not be asked back on Doomsday, or somewhere else, with that type of input. That’s not what they want from me,” she admitted.

Janssen also said that she prefers not to look back and wants to keep moving forward in her career. “It’s hard for me now to just look back and worry, or think about a part where I get a few lines,” she said. “It just doesn’t seem that interesting to me. I’m in a different place, and I’ve earned my way into this moment, and I’m running with it, because this is 80 films under my belt, and I’ve paid my dues.“

However, Famke Janssen admitted that she isn’t opposed to doing something like Avengers: Doomsday, where she would be part of a fun ensemble. “But at this moment in time, I just finished a movie yesterday in Bulgaria, called One Second After, and I also designed my clothes on that one as well,” she admitted. “It’s so cool to have these added parts to it, what I’m doing in my life right now, because I love creativity. I’m always looking to create.”

Famke Janssen Skipping Avengers: Doomsday Is Best For Both Parties

Image Courtesy of Fox

Famke Janssen was solid as Jean Grey in X-Men, but honestly, it is better for her to remain away from Avengers: Doomsday for a couple of important reasons. First, as Janssen said, she has become more of a player with a seat at the table on her recent projects. While it might be fun to come back in a nostalgic role, it isn’t the best thing for her right now as she continues to find her place as a veteran actor.

However, even more important is the fact that this movie is going to have way too many heroes showing up anyway. Why would someone who is finally gaining respect behind the scenes want to come back for what would likely be a performance with a couple of lines, and then possibly get killed off by the end? Janssen finished her role as Jean Grey by dying in X-Men: The Last Stand, and honestly, it might be better to bring back Sophie Turner as Jean Grey since she showed she survived in her world in Dark Phoenix.

The fact that the original X-Men are all that has been advertised is telling, and at their ages, it is almost assured they will not last to the reboot following Avengers: Secret Wars. New X-Men heroes need to emerge to carry on that role, and Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey is part of an era that has already moved on. Also, remember, Jean Grey killed Cyclops in X-Men: The Last Stand. Since James Marsden is returning, it proves that this isn’t the world that Jean died on, so it is likely better not to bring Janssen back, considering the confusion it could cause mainstream fans when the X-Men step into the MCU for the first time.

