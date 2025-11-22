Avengers: Secret Wars Might Be Teasing a Reunion 44 Years in the Making (& We Hope It Happens)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to bring the whole franchise together for Avengers: Doomsday. With the threat of Doctor Doom looming, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four will unite on the big screen, opening the door for some interesting dynamics to be on display. Captain America and Cyclops certainly have a lot in common, and Johnny Storm and John Walker might share a few quips, but none of them have history with each other. The fun of an MCU event film is seeing characters reunite after years apart, sharing their experiences and building stronger bonds in the face of insurmountable odds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doomsday is shaping up to bring a few longstanding relationships back to the forefront. For starters, Cap and Bucky Barnes, once great friends, will be at odds over the “Avengers” name. They’re sure to bicker like brothers, but they’re going to have to take a back seat in that department because Doomsday is going to feature the long-awaited meeting between the Loki from the Disney+ series and Thor. It’s been seven years since the two last shared the screen in Avengers: Infinity War. However, there’s another potential reunion in Avengers: Secret Wars that has that one beat by over three decades, if it comes to pass.

Avengers: Secret Wars Just Got a Mysterious New Cast Member

The cast of Doomsday seems set for the most part. Four teams’ worth of heroes and a major villain doesn’t leave much room for anyone else. The only problem is that some notable names didn’t make the cut. Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel are seemingly going to watch Doomsday from the sidelines, as will Spider-Man. Peter Parker staying away at least makes sense because he’s got a solo movie to worry about that will force him to work side-by-side with the Punisher and throw hands with the Hulk. The rest of Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s plot remains a mystery, but the world isn’t nearly as interested in the story beats as it is in Sadie Sink’s role in the movie.

After the Stranger Things star signed on to the project, theories about her character began circulating. Jean Grey and Mayday Parker have been the most popular ideas, as they both have red hair, just like Sink. However, photos from Brand New Day‘s set make it seem like Sink is playing a regular person without superpowers. That could very well be the case, since there are plenty of Spider-Man supporting characters who stay out of the action, but there’s another possibility. It may be that Brand New Day is introducing Sink’s character before she can embrace her destiny as a hero in a future project. After all, reports claim that the actress will return in Secret Wars, a movie that isn’t going to take anyone in that can’t hang.

Sadie Sink Could Be Playing a Classic Spider-Man Ally in Avengers: Secret Wars

In 1981, long before Peter was part of the MCU, he headlined a TV series called Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. Rather than teaming him up with the usual suspects, the show gave him two partners, Iceman from the X-Men, and Firestar, an original character. The group worked together to keep the world safe, and Firestar became popular enough to make the jump from the small screen to the comic books, which was a big deal back in the day. Marvel Comics made her a mutant with the ability to manipulate radiation, allowing her to join the X-Men and the Avengers.

Firestar never forgot about her good friend Spider-Man, though, spending time with him whenever she found the time. However, it’s been a while since they worked together on a major platform. The MCU can set things right by having Sink play Angelica Jones in Brand New Day, who doesn’t discover her powers until the end of the film or in a post-credits scene. That way, when she returns in Secret Wars, she’ll be ready to fight the forces of evil alongside Peter. Maybe a version of Iceman can also make an appearance and bring the iconic trio back together one more time.

Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters December 17, 2027.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!