Elizabeth Olsen Would “Absolutely” Do Another Horror Movie

Elizabeth Olsen, who headlined horror Silent House before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scarlet Witch, would “absolutely” do another horror film.

“So I did a horror movie once, and it was called Silent House, and it looks like it’s one continuous shot. So every day we focused on one chunk of ten or twelve minutes, and it was like my third film ever, and it was the most exhausting job in the entire world,” Olsen said at Dortmund’s German Comic Con. “It was just like nonstop tears, and snot, and screaming, and silent screaming, and I got so many bruises over my body. Horror films are no joke.”

The Chris Kentis and Laura Lau-directed psychological horror, where Olsen starred as a terrorized woman trapped in a secluded lake house, was “a grueling, grueling film, but I’m really a fan of horror,” Olsen said.

“I think it would have to be the right horror film, really clever, I think, with real surprises, and I would absolutely do it,” she added. “I love watching horror films. Especially in a theater, I think that’s such a fun experience to jump and scream and laugh at the same time that everyone just jumped and screamed.”

Olsen will follow Avengers: Endgame with a return to the MCU in WandaVision, a Disney+ exclusive mini-series re-teaming her with Vision star Paul Bettany, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

Returning Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson — whose filmography includes horror films The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister and Deliver Us from Evil — said when announcing Multiverse of Madness at San Diego Comic-Con his sequel will be the “first scary MCU film.”

“When I came and talked to [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] about doing a sequel, I said I don’t want to do just another sequel to do a sequel,” Derrickson said during Marvel’s Phase 4 unveiling from Hall H. “If I’m gonna do it, it has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens May 7, 2021.