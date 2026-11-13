Disney Updated the Doomsday Essential MCU Watch List, Adding Evidence of 3 Unannounced Character Appearances

A brand-new, quiet update to the Avengers: Doomsday watchlist on Disney+ means that three currently unannounced characters could be appearing in the movie—and that’s great news for fans of WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest. For quite some time now, Disney+ has had a list of which movies and shows to watch ahead of Doomsday, but none of the aforementioned titles were originally included. The presence or absence of various titles had also led to widespread fan speculation and theories, which meant that many were assuming the leading characters of the Wanda Maximoff trilogy of shows were not involved in the movie (making it seem less likely that the movie would see the long-awaited return of Wanda/the Scarlet Witch).

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However, the recently released VisionQuest finale included a shocking post-credits scene in which Wanda was confirmed to be alive and to now be with Doctor Doom, making her role in Doomsday feel all but confirmed. There was still a question regarding what that meant for Billy Maximoff, Tommy Maximoff, and Vision (and even Agatha Harkness), and while none of those characters are confirmed, this change to the Disney+ lineup—and one comment from a major MCU star—suggest they may be appearing after all.

VisionQuest Is Now on the Doomsday Watchlist

Marvel Studios

With confirmation that Wanda was now alive and “collected” by Doom, similar to how Bruce Banner was in the bonus footage of Avengers: Endgame Encore, suspicions were high that Vision, Billy, and Tommy would be playing some sort of role in the movie, presumably related to trying to find Wanda. Given that, in the comics, Tommy and Billy search for Wanda and find her with Doom, no longer having any of her memories, it seemed like that could be where the plot was headed. Now, Disney+ has quietly added VisionQuest to the Doomsday watchlist, only intensifying that speculation.

Granted, this could simply be reinforcing that Wanda will be in the movie, as it was the VisionQuest post-credits scene that confirmed her return, but there is still plenty of reason to suspect that this does actually signal the inclusion of, at the very least, Vision in Doomsday. In fact, Sam Wilson/Captain America actor Anthony Mackie just recently had what seemed to be a slip-up and mentioned seeing Vision actor Paul Bettany on the set of Doomsday. With these myriad pieces of the puzzle coming together, it is seeming increasingly like the Maximoff family could be getting a full-fledged reunion in Doomsday.

If that does happen, though, it’s likely to not be quite what many fans are hoping for. It seems likely that Doomsday will borrow from the comics and have Wanda’s memory wiped, which could mean that she doesn’t even recognize Vision or her sons in that movie. However, that could be setting up the next stage of their family story in Avengers: Secret Wars, when, potentially, they could all truly come back together (and, hopefully, it would mean them being together for good).

Do you think Vision, Billy, and Tommy are going to be in Doomsday? Are you hoping to see the Maximoffs reunited? Let us know in the comments down below.