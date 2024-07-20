Avengers vs. X-Men: Kevin Feige Teases Returning Fox Movie Stars for Marvel Crossover

It wasn’t all too long ago when Marvel’s film rights were in disarray. Disney owned a solid chunk of the publisher’s stable while 20th Century Fox owned another chunk, and Sony owned (and still owns) all things Spider-Man. Now, Disney has purchased Fox and those characters in the X-Men and Fantastic Four families are once again owned by the House of Ideas. It’s a move that could inevitably lead to a live-action adaptation of Avengers vs. X-Men, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“The frustration is when you don’t have access to all of your characters,” Feige tells ComicBook. “So when we were doing [Captain America: Civil War] for instance, or even [Avengers: Infinity War], there were just dozens of characters that we had to take out of those comic stories because we didn’t have access to them. Now as we choose upcoming storylines, we don’t have to do that, and we have access to all of them.”

There’s been growing speculation online that Avengers 5, the film previously known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, could be reframed as Avengers vs. X-Men now that Kang no longer appears to be a part of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

