‘Bad Boys’ Fans React to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Returning for a Third Film

Bad Boys‘ mix of action, humor, and explosions made it one of the defining action films of the ’90s, which also helped launch the careers of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. More than 20 years later, the duo is finally coming together to deliver audiences the third film in the franchise, which has social media elated.

This isn’t the first time the stars have returned to the series that helped define their careers, as they starred in Bad Boys II in 2003, with some fans thinking the sequel surpassed the original. Despite the accomplishments of that film, what might make fans so much more excited about this third film is how many times it has been delayed and seemingly forgotten.

Director Michael Bay first teased the third film in 2008, with various reports surfacing in the years since regarding creative teams and release dates. Bad Boys 3 was initially intending to open earlier this year, though that release date has been pushed back to 2020.

Following Smith sharing a video of himself with Lawrence confirming the project was official, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the project.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Bad Boys 3!

