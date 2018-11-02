‘Bad Boys’ Fans React to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Returning for a Third Film

Bad Boys‘ mix of action, humor, and explosions made it one of the defining action films of the ’90s, which also helped launch the careers of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. More than 20 years later, the duo is finally coming together to deliver audiences the third film in the franchise, which has social media elated.
This isn’t the first time the stars have returned to the series that helped define their careers, as they starred in Bad Boys II in 2003, with some fans thinking the sequel surpassed the original. Despite the accomplishments of that film, what might make fans so much more excited about this third film is how many times it has been delayed and seemingly forgotten.
Director Michael Bay first teased the third film in 2008, with various reports surfacing in the years since regarding creative teams and release dates. Bad Boys 3 was initially intending to open earlier this year, though that release date has been pushed back to 2020.
Following Smith sharing a video of himself with Lawrence confirming the project was official, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the project.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Bad Boys 3!
Here For It
BAD BOYS – 1995— DNA #DecadeOfDNA (@DJ_DNA) November 1, 2018
BAD BOYS 2 – 2003
BAD BOYS 3 – 2020
I AM HERE FOR IT YESSSSS ??? pic.twitter.com/01Y4WqkLcq
Mike Lowry Returns
Mike Lowwwwwry!! BAD BOYS 3 has been confirmed ??? #badboys3 pic.twitter.com/GeW9XE4ML4— MeredithMichaels (@meredithonmic) November 2, 2018
Better Bring Back Gabrielle Union
I got love for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence- but listen. If @itsgabrielleu ain’t in Bad Boys 3 it’s canceled- ?— ??Story (@Jaryd_Howard) November 2, 2018
The End of Three Eras
We bout to witness the death of Madea and Bad Boys 3, if they announce Last Friday and it’s over— Suli the Seattle Santa (@baddiscoduck) November 2, 2018
Day = Made
Will Smith announcing Bad Boys 3 was the highlight of my day. #WeRideTogetherWeDieTogether— spooky ? (@tbbyx) November 2, 2018
It Gets Better
When you’ve had the worst day but then realise bad boys 3 is now a thing.. pic.twitter.com/sUx1atYEBS— Smashley Simpson (@taahira125) November 2, 2018
We Need Reggie
Please bring back Reggie for Bad boys 3, I’m begging you #BadBoys3 pic.twitter.com/wigc9hWwV9— Vetti ?? (@AriMCUGallavich) November 1, 2018
The ’90s Are Back
wow just got the first image from bad boys 3 pic.twitter.com/RtUF8rpXt1— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) November 1, 2018
What a Time to Be Alive
Will & Martin just announced they’re doing Bad Boys 3, LeBron is starring in the next Space Jam and Beyoncé is playing Nala in Lion King…— Ross Simmonds (@TheCoolestCool) November 1, 2018
Whatta time to be alive.
Finally Happening
Bad Boys 3 trending. Looks like Bad Boys For Life is really finally happening. I was 22 and about to graduate college when the first movie came out. I’ll be almost 47 with 10-year old & 6.5 year-old bad boys of my own when this hits theaters in 2020. Gulp! pic.twitter.com/lhyTjUK8Oy— Paul R. La Monica (@LaMonicaBuzz) November 1, 2018