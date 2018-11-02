‘Bad Boys’ Fans React to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Returning for a Third Film

Bad Boys‘ mix of action, humor, and explosions made it one of the defining action films of the ’90s, which also helped launch the careers of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. More than 20 years later, the duo is finally coming together to deliver audiences the third film in the franchise, which has social media elated.

This isn’t the first time the stars have returned to the series that helped define their careers, as they starred in Bad Boys II in 2003, with some fans thinking the sequel surpassed the original. Despite the accomplishments of that film, what might make fans so much more excited about this third film is how many times it has been delayed and seemingly forgotten.

Director Michael Bay first teased the third film in 2008, with various reports surfacing in the years since regarding creative teams and release dates. Bad Boys 3 was initially intending to open earlier this year, though that release date has been pushed back to 2020.

Following Smith sharing a video of himself with Lawrence confirming the project was official, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the project.

Here For It

BAD BOYS – 1995

BAD BOYS 2 – 2003

BAD BOYS 3 – 2020

I AM HERE FOR IT YESSSSS ??? pic.twitter.com/01Y4WqkLcq — DNA #DecadeOfDNA (@DJ_DNA) November 1, 2018

Mike Lowry Returns

Mike Lowwwwwry!! BAD BOYS 3 has been confirmed ??? #badboys3 pic.twitter.com/GeW9XE4ML4 — MeredithMichaels (@meredithonmic) November 2, 2018

Better Bring Back Gabrielle Union

I got love for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence- but listen. If @itsgabrielleu ain’t in Bad Boys 3 it’s canceled- ? — ??Story (@Jaryd_Howard) November 2, 2018

The End of Three Eras

We bout to witness the death of Madea and Bad Boys 3, if they announce Last Friday and it’s over — Suli the Seattle Santa (@baddiscoduck) November 2, 2018

Day = Made

Will Smith announcing Bad Boys 3 was the highlight of my day. #WeRideTogetherWeDieTogether — spooky ? (@tbbyx) November 2, 2018

It Gets Better

When you’ve had the worst day but then realise bad boys 3 is now a thing.. pic.twitter.com/sUx1atYEBS — Smashley Simpson (@taahira125) November 2, 2018

We Need Reggie

Please bring back Reggie for Bad boys 3, I’m begging you #BadBoys3 pic.twitter.com/wigc9hWwV9 — Vetti ?? (@AriMCUGallavich) November 1, 2018

The ’90s Are Back

wow just got the first image from bad boys 3 pic.twitter.com/RtUF8rpXt1 — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) November 1, 2018

What a Time to Be Alive

Will & Martin just announced they’re doing Bad Boys 3, LeBron is starring in the next Space Jam and Beyoncé is playing Nala in Lion King…



Whatta time to be alive. — Ross Simmonds (@TheCoolestCool) November 1, 2018

Finally Happening