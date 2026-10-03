Michael B. Jordan’s Next Project Is the Video Game Adaptation Everyone Wants to See

When it comes to movie adaptations, video games going from the console to the big screen might be some of most popular and most eagerly wanted. Just this year alone, we’ve gotten The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Return to Silent Hill, Exit 8, and most recently, Resident Evil. And there are more on the way both this year and beyond. But there is one video game movie that fans have wanted for well over a decade and we finally got a major update as Michael B. Jordan’s next big project — and fans are going to be thrilled.

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According to The Wrap, Jordan is set to produce as well as potentially star in the upcoming Battlefield movie. Jordan’s involvement in the film is the first major update about the project after it was confirmed back in April that a film based on the Battlefield video game franchise was in the works and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie was set to both write and direct. It was also reported that Sony Pictures is the frontrunner to get the film, with the project having sparked a bidding war among various studios.

The Battlefield Movie Could Go Up Against Call of Duty

With the news of Jordan’s announcement, it seems more likely than ever that we will actually get the Battlefield movie fans have been waiting for after previous attempts in 2012 and 2016 didn’t pan out, but it also sets things up for an old gaming rivalry to go big screen. Taylor Sheridan is already making a Call of Duty movie with Peter Berg set to direct. The Call of Duty film is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2028, and while we don’t yet have a release date for Battlefield — or any other significant details — it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that it could also hit theaters in 2028. Depending on how things shake out, we could see the two properties have a box office showdown of sorts if the timing ends up right.

As for Jordan, should the actor end up starring in the film, it will mark his next major project. The actor won an Academy Award for his role in last year’s hit Sinners, and he’s both starring and directing the upcoming The Thomas Crown Affair which is set to open in theaters on March 5, 2027. As for what Battlefield might mean for another film that fans are hopeful Jordan might appear in, that gets trickier. Black Panther 3 is currently set for a 2028 release as well. While Jordan has not been confirmed to appear in the film even for a cameo appearance, fans have been hopeful that he might reprise his role as Killmonger in some capacity. Jordan potentially starring in Battlefield could make that unlikely. At this point, we just have to wait to see what happens with both projects, though it seems like Battlefield is much more likely than an MCU return for Jordan.

Are you excited about this Battlefield update? Let us know in the comments.