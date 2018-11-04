Gabrielle Union Is Ready for the Call for ‘Bad Boys 3’

The pieces are starting to fall into place for Bad Boys 3 to become a reality, and it looks like yet another cast member is on board.

Gabrielle Union, who starred as Sydney “Syd” Burnett in Bad Boys 2, recently reacted to Will Smith’s Bad Boys for Life announcement on Twitter. Using simply emojis, Union expressed that she’s waiting for the call to return in the upcoming third film.

Considering Union’s role in the overall Bad Boys franchise, it will be interesting to see if she ultimately ends up being a part of the third film. Over the past year, Union has been tied to L.A.’s Finest, a TV spinoff centered around Syd and Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba). After months in development, L.A.’s Finest wasn’t picked up by NBC, and has since been picked up by Charter Communications.

“These are all tough calls,” NBC president Bob Greenblatt said of the series earlier this year. “We did have an embarrassment of riches. And when we laid out the schedule and the calendar all season… it was a show that didn’t fit in the grand scheme of it.”

While there’s no telling if Union will play a role in Bad Boys for Life, it sounds like details about the film could soon come together. According to a recent report from Variety, the film’s production could begin in early 2019, with the goal to potentially release the film on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2020.

The newest version of the script comes from Chris Bremner, who wrote Kevin Hart comedy, The Wedding Ringer. Both David Guggenheim and Joe Carnahan tried their hand at penning the screenplay, with the latter also attached to direct at one point. Neither one of those versions of the film panned out, which led to Bremner’s appointment.

Bad Boys for Life is expected to debut in 2020.