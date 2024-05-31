Bad Boys: Ride or Die Directors Address Spider-Man 4 Rumors

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah would love to make a Spider-Man movie...but it doesn't sound like there's any truth to rumors they have been approached.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah still can't talk about the possibility of making a Spider-Man movie very much, but during the Ride or Die premiere, ComicBook got at least a little bit more out of them than their previous no-comment on the question. The pair have already dipped their toes into the superhero pool -- although they don't have much to show for it. They directed Batgirl, which was almost complete when it was scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery. With Spider-Man, everything about it is just a rumor (including that a movie is officially happening), but the filmmakers seem to suggest they haven't actually been approached.

That's a little different from the last time they talked about it, when Fallah suggested that he couldn't talk about anything -- which naturally convinced some fans that there was something to hide.

"It came out of nowhere, because we've got the Sony bosses here, and they didn't tell us anything!" El Arbi joked.



"I'm a superfan of Spider-Man, so you can imagine, when I was reading that, I was like, 'Whoa -- that would be cool,'" admitted Fallah.

ComicBook's Chris Killian implored them to at least bring back Michael Keaton, who played The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the two filmmakers agreed it would be a great idea. The pair previously worked with Keaton on Batgirl before that movie was shelved by Warner Bros.

"We're going to bring Michael Keaton in everything now," Adil joked.

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, wise-cracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back in action when they learn that their former captain was posthumously framed for working for a drug cartel, igniting a mission to uncover the truth of the conspiracy to find out who set up their late superior. Not only do they hope to restore the honor of their late captain, but also find out who set him up and who might be putting targets on their backs next.

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, and DJ Khaled all return to star in the fourth entry in the series, which adds Tasha Smith, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, and Tiffany Haddish. Bad Boys: Ride or Die also brings back Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Bad Boys: Ride or Die releases in theaters on June 7th.