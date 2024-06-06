How to Watch the Bad Boys Movies in Order

Where to Watch Bad Boys (1995) One hundred million dollars worth of confiscated heroin has just been jacked from police custody. Once the career bust of Miami PD Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), the missing drugs now threaten to shutdown the narcotics division of the Miami Police Department. When the drug investigation turns deadly, the murderers kidnap the only witness — a beautiful police informant (Tea Leoni) and close friend of the boys — which makes things get personal. You can watch Bad Boys for free here on PlutoTV, or with a subscription on Apple TV+, Hulu, and Starz. You can also rent ($3.99) or purchase ($7.99) Bad Boys digitally on Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).

Where to Watch Bad Boys II (2003) Bullets fly, cars crash, and laughs explode as Mike and Marcus pursue a whacked-out drug lord (Jordi Mollà) from the streets of Miami to the barrios of Cuba. But the real fireworks result when Lawrence discovers that playboy Smith is secretly romancing his sexy sister, (Bring It On's Gabrielle Union). You can watch Bad Boys II for free here on PlutoTV, or with a subscription on Apple TV+, Hulu, and Starz. You can also rent ($3.99) or purchase ($7.99) Bad Boys 2 digitally on Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).

Where to Watch Bad Boys for Life (2020) The wife and son of a Mexican drug lord embark on a vengeful quest to kill all those involved in his trial and imprisonment -- including Miami Detective Mike Lowrey. When Mike gets wounded, he teams up with partner Marcus Burnett and AMMO -- a special tactical squad -- to bring the culprits to justice. But the old-school, wisecracking cops must soon learn to get along with their new elite counterparts if they are to take down the vicious cartel that threatens their lives. You can watch Bad Boys for Life on Hulu, FuboTV, and Starz, but you'll need a subscription. You can also rent ($3.99) or purchase ($7.99) Bad Boys 3 digitally on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).