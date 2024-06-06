How to Watch the Bad Boys Movies in Order
Here's where to watch all the Bad Boys movies, from the 1995 original to Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Bad boys, bad boys, where you gonna watch them? Nearly 30 years after the Michael Bay-directed original, Miami detectives Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) are back in action in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The adrenalized fourth entry in the franchise is "a good ride all the way to the gut-busting ending," ComicBook's Kofi Outlaw wrote in his Bad Boys 4 review, which calls the follow-up to 2020's Bad Boys for Life a "rare case of a franchise getting better with age."
Whether you're feeling nostalgic for the teal-tinted Bayhem of 1995's Bad Boys and the bombardment of car chases in 2003's Bad Boys II, or if you need to get caught up to speed on what happened in Bad Boys 3, ComicBook has rounded up every way to watch all the Bad Boys movies in order.
Where to Watch Bad Boys (1995)
One hundred million dollars worth of confiscated heroin has just been jacked from police custody. Once the career bust of Miami PD Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), the missing drugs now threaten to shutdown the narcotics division of the Miami Police Department. When the drug investigation turns deadly, the murderers kidnap the only witness — a beautiful police informant (Tea Leoni) and close friend of the boys — which makes things get personal.
You can watch Bad Boys for free here on PlutoTV, or with a subscription on Apple TV+, Hulu, and Starz. You can also rent ($3.99) or purchase ($7.99) Bad Boys digitally on Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).
Where to Watch Bad Boys II (2003)
Bullets fly, cars crash, and laughs explode as Mike and Marcus pursue a whacked-out drug lord (Jordi Mollà) from the streets of Miami to the barrios of Cuba. But the real fireworks result when Lawrence discovers that playboy Smith is secretly romancing his sexy sister, (Bring It On's Gabrielle Union).
You can watch Bad Boys II for free here on PlutoTV, or with a subscription on Apple TV+, Hulu, and Starz. You can also rent ($3.99) or purchase ($7.99) Bad Boys 2 digitally on Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).
Where to Watch Bad Boys for Life (2020)
The wife and son of a Mexican drug lord embark on a vengeful quest to kill all those involved in his trial and imprisonment -- including Miami Detective Mike Lowrey. When Mike gets wounded, he teams up with partner Marcus Burnett and AMMO -- a special tactical squad -- to bring the culprits to justice. But the old-school, wisecracking cops must soon learn to get along with their new elite counterparts if they are to take down the vicious cartel that threatens their lives.
You can watch Bad Boys for Life on Hulu, FuboTV, and Starz, but you'll need a subscription. You can also rent ($3.99) or purchase ($7.99) Bad Boys 3 digitally on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).
Bad Boys 3-Movie Bundle
If you're not looking to stream the Bad Boys movies, Fandango at Home has a 3-movie bundle containing Bad Boys 1-3 on sale for $17.99.